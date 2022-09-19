ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest

YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Hardy - 50 years

YORK – Bill and Diann (Peters) Hardy, of York, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 7, 2022. Bill, an electrical engineer and Diann, a registered nurse, are the parents of three children: Jason of Lincoln, Amy of Grand Island and Jared of Grand Island. They are also the grandparents of four grandchildren.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Family Practice of Grand Island

YORK, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff

Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska running back Ajay Allen out for the season

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s No. 2 running back won’t play again this season. Freshman Ajay Allen underwent surgery Monday from an undisclosed injury, interim coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. Allen was second on the team in carries (33) and rushing yards (190) through four games while adding a catch for nine yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns, flashing a potent mix of quickness and strength when he had an opportunity.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

For the third time this season, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won a cross country race. This past Friday the competition was tough, but Stuckey bettered three runners from Norris who head coach Eric Rasmussen said “have a good chance to finish in the top five at the Class B State Meet.” Stuckey was clocked at 19:29.91, 37 seconds ahead of Norris junior Ellie Thomas. Stuckey also won the McCool Junction Quad and just last Friday set a meet record at the Aurora invite held at Poco Creek Golf Course.
YORK, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

Broncos climb above .500 mark with sweep of Wilber-Clatonia

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos made quick work of the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night. Centennial which climbed above the .500 mark with the win at 10-9, won the match by the scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-17. Wilber-Clatonia dropped to 3-12 on...
WILBER, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant

KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
KEARNEY, NE

