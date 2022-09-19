LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph didn’t need any time to mull over the question. Did this bye week come at a good time for Nebraska?. Absolutely, the Husker interim coach said with emphasis. After more than a month on the go — preparing for a game overseas, adjusting body clocks, kicking off again seven days later and saying goodbye to their head coach and defensive coordinator — a Saturday without a game means a breather for players to process change that has come at an historic rate for the program.

