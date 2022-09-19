Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Timberwolves earn the sweep over Friend Bulldogs
EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves improved to 7-6 on Tuesday night with a dominating performance over the Friend Bulldogs. Exeter-Milligan (7-6) won the match 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12 to drop the Bulldogs to 1-9 on the year. In the three set match the Timberwolves racked up 32 team kills...
York News-Times
After falling short against Scottsbluff, York braces for another top-5 test
YORK – Last Friday, the York Dukes gave Scottsbluff everything it could handle for a full four quarters before their spirited upset bid came up just short in a 20-17 loss to the Bearcats, who were ranked No. 2 in Class B in the Journal Star and fifth in the World-Herald.
York News-Times
Storm hosts Elba and St. Edward in volleyball tri
POLK – The High Plains Storm earned a pair of wins at their home tri on Tuesday night over the Elba Bluejays and the St. Edward Beavers. High Plains (10-5) defeated Elba (4-5) 25-14 and 25-20. High Plains defeated St. Edward is straight sets 25-12 and 25-20. No stats...
York News-Times
Huskies power past Hawks in three sets
HAMPTON – The Heartland Huskies took the first set 25-23 and went on to earn the three-game sweep winning the second set 25-20 and the third 25-17 in non-conference volleyball play on Tuesday night. Hampton senior Lillian Dose led the Hawks at the net with 10 kills, she was...
York News-Times
Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family goes 4-0 to win Cross County invite
STROMSBURG – The final match of the day between the Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family Bulldogs and the Cross County Cougars determined the Invite champion in Stromsburg on Saturday. Both the Bulldogs and the Cougars were 3-0 going into the match that was dominated by the HLHF girls 25-15 and 25-20.
York News-Times
Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest
YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
York News-Times
Amie Just: Why Joseph fired Chinander, and three more Husker observations
Four games into the season, Nebraska arrives at its off week at a much-needed juncture. It’s been a little over a week since Scott Frost was fired, and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was relieved of his duties on Sunday. With the latter in mind, interim head coach Mickey Joseph...
York News-Times
Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 20th.
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen out for the season. Nebraska running back Ajay Allen is out for the season and underwent surgery Monday from an undisclosed injury, interim coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday.
York News-Times
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen out for the season
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s No. 2 running back won’t play again this season. Freshman Ajay Allen underwent surgery Monday from an undisclosed injury, interim coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. Allen was second on the team in carries (33) and rushing yards (190) through four games while adding a catch for nine yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns, flashing a potent mix of quickness and strength when he had an opportunity.
York News-Times
Several Huskers played season-high snaps vs. Oklahoma. Who made a case for more time?
There’s nothing more important to a young player’s growth than playing time. Over the course of a season, simply finding the moments to get backups and untested freshmen on the field can prove difficult. There are only two obvious situations for it — when trailing by several scores or when leading by a large margin.
York News-Times
It's 'Nebraska vs. Nebraska' during bye week as Huskers adjust to new tempo, coaches
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph didn’t need any time to mull over the question. Did this bye week come at a good time for Nebraska?. Absolutely, the Husker interim coach said with emphasis. After more than a month on the go — preparing for a game overseas, adjusting body clocks, kicking off again seven days later and saying goodbye to their head coach and defensive coordinator — a Saturday without a game means a breather for players to process change that has come at an historic rate for the program.
York News-Times
Red Report: Joseph to slow down Husker offense; do the 'right thing' in recruiting
It hit Mickey Joseph late in the second half — maybe he could have prepared a different game plan. With Nebraska trailing 35-7 to Oklahoma, Joseph realized that slowing down NU's offensive tempo and huddling more might have helped take away some possessions from the high-scoring Sooners. Given Nebraska's...
York News-Times
McKewon: Oklahoma loss shows Nebraska is exhausted — and still a step slow
AT A REST STOP NORTH OF AMES, IOWA, FOUR YEARS AGO – This is February 2018, a day after Super Bowl media night in Minneapolis, where Rex Burkhead (Patriots) and Nathan Gerry (Eagles) chatted about their new lives. Scott Frost, his tenure just two months old, was on my...
York News-Times
Hardy - 50 years
YORK – Bill and Diann (Peters) Hardy, of York, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 7, 2022. Bill, an electrical engineer and Diann, a registered nurse, are the parents of three children: Jason of Lincoln, Amy of Grand Island and Jared of Grand Island. They are also the grandparents of four grandchildren.
York News-Times
York FFA welcomes baby kangaroo
YORK — York FFA revealed its newest furry friend at the animal lab, Kevin, a red kangaroo. Kevin comes from the Roos R Us, an exotic animal ranch in Honey Grove, Texas. Kevin is about 10 lbs. and 16 inches long. York High School ag instructor and FFA advisor Jason Hirschfeld said, “Kevin is handling things well.”
York News-Times
Family Practice of Grand Island
York News-Times
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening in York: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Business Beat -- Hurlbut’s Cycle Shop celebrating 75 years
Same business. Same location. Same family. Seventy-five years. There are not too many businesses that all those phrases apply to. Hurlbut’s, Inc. is one of them. The cycle repair shop, located at 1513 N. Highway 81, York has been in business 75 years under the guidance of the Hurlbut family.
York News-Times
Batman gems featured at Kilgore
YORK -- Batman fanatic, Todd Kirshenbaum, has put on display of what he calls his “holy collectibles” at the Kilgore Library for all of the superhero lovers to see. Kirshenbaum said he’s been obsessed with Batman since he first watched the show in 1966, when it came out. His earliest memory of receiving any superhero swag was at his fifth birthday.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in York, NE
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
