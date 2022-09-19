ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach LaVine ranked No. 3 shooting guard in NBA by CBS Sports

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After a long and eventful NBA offseason, training camp kicks off next week as the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner.

On Monday, CBS Sports released their updated NBA player rankings for each position. For shooting guards, Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine landed at No. 3 on the list.

Jasmyn Wimbush of CBS Sports explains:

“The beauty of LaVine’s game is he can be just as effective scoring off the dribble as he is in spot-up situations. Last season was the first time he really had to defer on offense playing alongside DeMar DeRozan, and while his numbers took a very minor step back, it didn’t harm his efficiency much. So don’t sleep on his silky smooth midrange jumper or his 3-point shot. And don’t lose track of him either, for he’ll still look to cut to the rim to finish with an electrifying dunk.”

LaVine has supplanted himself as a consistent All-Star in this league with two straight appearances for the Bulls. Alongside DeMar DeRozan, Chicago has one of the top scoring duos in all of the league.

Last season, LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range. Ranked ahead of LaVine was Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and Suns’ Devin Booker.

