Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Shooting Father, Son in Coachella
(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son in Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting, according to Sgt. David Aldrich with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court
(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam...
Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In
The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
On September 17, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., Thermal patrol deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in the city of Coachella, referencing a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed a 30-year-old Coachella resident, and his 8-year-old son were in the area, when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle The post Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child. appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Domestic Violence Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A 22-year-old Palm Springs man with a lengthy history of domestic violence allegations pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs was charged with four felony counts after his latest arrest Thursday, one each of inflicting corporal injury, stalking, dissuading a witness and vandalism, according to court records. He was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a stay away court order and one of resisting arrest.
Man Suspected of Confronting Menifee Cops with Gun Released from Jail
A 19-year-old man suspected of brandishing a loaded pistol at Menifee police officers investigating a disturbance, prompting one of them to open fire, was out of custody Monday after posting a $35,000 bond. Robert Arres of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center on Friday night on...
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being. attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle. Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel...
An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked by a pit bull at his aunt's house in Indio, authorities said.
Police activity shuts down roads in Coachella neighborhood
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad,. News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a man out of the house in handcuffs and placed him in a Sheriff's vehicle.
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning
Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes. Officers allegedly found The post Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., Thermal Station deputies responded to a report of a major injury collision at Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive in the city of La Quinta. When patrol deputies arrived, they located two vehicles, a white 2009 Nissan Rogue and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango, with significant collision The post Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck appeared first on KESQ.
Mother, Grandmother Charged with Murder in 5-Year-Old’s Death
(CNS) – Felony charges, including murder, were filed Friday against a mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 5-year-old child. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, was charged with three felony counts — one each of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture, according to court records. Hilaria Rangel, 55, was charged with one felony count of murder. They were both additionally charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child.
1 pulled from water after car crashes into lake in Temecula
The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Chris Holmstrom reports.
Child airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Indio
A boy has been airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center after being bitten by a dog Monday afternoon in Indio. John Welsh of the Department of Animal Services said the attack happened at around 3:30 p.m. on the 47000 block of Calle Diamante. Welsh said the dog, a large...
3 Injured after Helicopter Crash near Hathaway Street [Banning, CA]
Deadly Helicopter Crash near South Hathaway Street Left 3 Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th, in the 200 block of South Hathaway Street, involving a Bell 206 helicopter. According to reports, the occupants of the helicopter were two Cal Fire firefighters and the pilot. They were flying in...
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Potential student threat at Twentynine Palms Jr. High School thwarted by Sheriff’s office
Updated 9:06AM – We’ve added an official statement from the Sheriff’s Public Information Office:. “Investigators from the Morongo Basin Station received information about the threats last night (Sept. 19) at about 9:45 p.m. Contact was made with the juvenile and the family, investigators are continuing the investigation. We will provide more information when it is available.”
Deadly school bus crash sparks valley neighborhood’s push for pedestrian safety
Nearly a year after a young girl was hit by a car and killed after getting off her school bus, members of that community are pushing for pedestrian safety improvements. Monique Guzman, 9, was hit and killed last December on Corkhill Drive in the unincorporated community of Desert Edge, near Desert Hot Springs. "Nothing has The post Deadly school bus crash sparks valley neighborhood’s push for pedestrian safety appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs
A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
