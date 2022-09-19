PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played the best game of his NFL career on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. He threw for 333 yards, one touchdown and had 57 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns on the ground in the 24-7 win. As a result, Hurts has jumped into the early MVP conversation.Before the game, Hurts was +1600 to win the regular season MVP award. In February, he was +4000 to win the award on some sportsbooks. Now on Thursday, Hurts is ranked third as one of the favorites at +800 behind fellow Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO