Public Safety

The Independent

Prisoner seen in Netflix’s The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief

A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
ADA, OK
The Independent

Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison

A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
TheDailyBeast

Unarmed Man Shot by Cops Texted Girlfriend Goodbye: Witness

Video released this week showed the moment two Chicago police officers shot a 23-year-old unarmed man. Now a witness—who tried to help a wounded Miguel Medina while he texted his family goodbye—is speaking out.In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the witness—who asked that he be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation—said he saw some of the shooting from his window and then the aftermath on the ground when he rushed outside.He said Medina, on the ground with cops standing near him, was screaming: “Please don’t kill me,” “Why did you shoot me?” “I...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Man Arrested for Murder of Rapper Pat Stay

Adam Drake was arrested on Sept. 10 in the death of Canadian rapper Pat Stay. The 36-year-old performer was stabbed in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. Drake, 31, is facing a first-degree murder charge. Drake was arrested in Tantallon, police said Sunday. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence

Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house

A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Serial host Sarah Koenig says vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is ‘deja vu’ for defence

Serial host Sarah Koenig has said that the vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is “deja vu" for the defence who have argued there were flaws in the case for years.Ms Koenig told the New York Times that many of the arguments made by the prosecution calling for Syed’s release are “the same” as those already made by his legal team, during his decades-long fight to prove his innocence in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. “A lot of what the state is saying in this motion probably feels like déjà vu for the defense side,” she said.“Many of...
BALTIMORE, MD

