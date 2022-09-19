Read full article on original website
Related
Prisoner seen in Netflix’s The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief
A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison
A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
Refinery29
A Full Timeline Of Adnan Syed's Case, From 1999, To Serial, To His Recent Release
Update: After more than two decades in prison and ceaseless legal battles, Adnan Syed was released in September 2022 after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and...
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Identities of Family of 5 Found Slain in Maryland Home Revealed as Officials Formally Classify Massacre a Murder-Suicide Investigation
The identities of five family members who died in their own Maryland home as the result of a tragic murder-suicide massacre last week were released by law enforcement on Monday. As Law&Crime previously reported, three children and two adults died in the rampage of violence in the house last Friday...
Woman accused of 'love quadrangle' woodchipper murder told friend he 'wanted to give her everything' but he was terrified of her, court hears
The owner of the property where Bruce Saunders' body was found in a woodchipper says it didn't make sense after asking questions about the horrific death, a court has heard. At first, Sharon Beighton was in shock when told Bruce Saunders had fallen into a woodchipper in a 'terrible accident' on her property.
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Who Repped Him in UK Amber Heard Defamation Trial
Turns out Johnny Depp is indeed dating one of his lawyers in his defamation case, but it's NOT Camille Vasquez. Johnny is dating an attorney named Joelle Rich, who repped him in the UK trial that he lost. Apparently, Johnny didn't hold that defeat against her, because TMZ has confirmed they are indeed together.
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gruesome injuries linking three murder victims found on three consecutive nights lead cops on hunt for serial killer
POLICE are desperate to catch an alleged killer nicknamed the "Stoneman", after four people were found dead with their heads smashed with a hammer, spade or stones - including three in the last three nights. All four victims from the Sagar district in India's Madhya Pradesh showed an identical pattern...
Rumors Claim That Adnan Syed Got Married While in Prison
Now that Adnan Syed has been freed from prison after 20 years behind bars, people who know about his case have questions. He was accused of killing his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999. Ever since he was first sentenced years ago, he has always maintained his innocence.
Unarmed Man Shot by Cops Texted Girlfriend Goodbye: Witness
Video released this week showed the moment two Chicago police officers shot a 23-year-old unarmed man. Now a witness—who tried to help a wounded Miguel Medina while he texted his family goodbye—is speaking out.In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the witness—who asked that he be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation—said he saw some of the shooting from his window and then the aftermath on the ground when he rushed outside.He said Medina, on the ground with cops standing near him, was screaming: “Please don’t kill me,” “Why did you shoot me?” “I...
Killer neighbour who stabbed ‘hero’ dad to death in row over noisy motorbike and told cops he was GLAD is caged for life
A KILLER neighbour who stabbed a "hero" dad to death in a row over a noisy motorbike has been caged for life. Evil Jamie Crosbie, 48, told cops he was "happy" he'd murdered Dean Allsop following the horror in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk. Crosbie used knives and a saw to...
Popculture
Man Arrested for Murder of Rapper Pat Stay
Adam Drake was arrested on Sept. 10 in the death of Canadian rapper Pat Stay. The 36-year-old performer was stabbed in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. Drake, 31, is facing a first-degree murder charge. Drake was arrested in Tantallon, police said Sunday. He...
'Serial' host says evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for a murder conviction said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
White Man Jailed For Yelling N-Word, Trying To Run Over Black Historian
The Black historian says it took days for authorities to arrest the suspect.
George Floyd denied posthumous pardon for 2004 Texas drug conviction
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A Texas state agency has decided against recommending that the governor grant a posthumous pardon to George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction, in a reversal of a decision made last year.
Judge orders release of Adnan Syed, whose case was featured in the hit podcast 'Serial,' after overturning decades-old murder conviction
The murder case against Syed was featured in the first season of the hit investigative podcast "Serial" in October 2014.
Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house
A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
Serial host Sarah Koenig says vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is ‘deja vu’ for defence
Serial host Sarah Koenig has said that the vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is “deja vu" for the defence who have argued there were flaws in the case for years.Ms Koenig told the New York Times that many of the arguments made by the prosecution calling for Syed’s release are “the same” as those already made by his legal team, during his decades-long fight to prove his innocence in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. “A lot of what the state is saying in this motion probably feels like déjà vu for the defense side,” she said.“Many of...
Comments / 0