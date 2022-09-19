Read full article on original website
Study suggests watching TV with your child can help their cognitive development
Over the past 30 years, the number of television programs targeting infants has been increasing. Between 1997 and 2014, screen time doubled among children aged 0 to 2 years. A new study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, has examined the impact passive screen use has on a young child's cognitive development. It found that screen exposure—whether that be from a TV or mobile device—can be beneficial, depending on the context in which it's viewed.
New theory suggests Alzheimer's is an autoimmune condition, not primarily a brain disease
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? What the science says
Soon after a baby is born, it's getting more common these days for the father or non-birthing parent to be encouraged to put the newborn directly on their chest. This skin-to-skin contact is often termed "kangaroo care," as it mimics the way kangaroos provide warmth and security to babies. Mothers...
Studies link gene mutation to language impairment, ADHD and myasthenia
Two studies have revealed that certain disorders of the CAPRIN1 gene have significant consequences for people. First, the research team showed that insufficient production of the protein CAPRIN1 in the brain can lead to impairments, including autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and language disorders. Furthermore, the scientists...
The prose of Dr. Seuss shines a light on how the brain processes speech
Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have expanded the understanding of how the brain is engaged during complex audiovisual speech perception. The study now out in NeuroImage, describes how listening and watching a narrator tell a story activates an extensive network of brain...
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
The importance of nutrition and physical activity for cancer patients and their caregivers
It is well known that a healthy diet and physical activity are beneficial to cancer survivorship. But support for the physical and dietary health of caregivers of cancer patients is just as important and often overlooked. There is significant evidence showing the benefits of physical activity and healthy dietary intake for both cancer patients and their caregivers. A recently published study, led by researchers from Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions, explored physical activity and nutrition-related beliefs, behaviors and challenges of cancer patients and their caregivers, to inform future development of wellness interventions for both groups.
A brief history of the C-section
Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
Electronic comparison of MRI brain images accurately determines biological age
The biological age of a person can be accurately determined from brain images using the latest AI technology, so-called artificial neural networks. Until now, however, it was unclear which features these networks used to infer age. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now developed an algorithm that reveals age estimation goes back to a whole range of features in the brain, providing general information about a person's state of health. The algorithm could thus help to detect tumors or Alzheimer's disease more quickly and allows conclusions to be drawn about the neurological consequences of diseases such as diabetes.
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care
Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
Parent Refusing To Share Food With Eldest Child Sparks Debate: 'Selfish'
The internet is divided over a mom of three who asked their eldest child not to eat the snacks intended for the younger two. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Monday, the mother, under the username User3billion, explained that her eldest had come home and asked to eat a small prepackaged crepe. However, the mother refused, saying they were for the younger children.
Research shows how self-injectable contraception can enable women to take charge of their reproductive health
Allen Namagembe is a clinical epidemiologist, a biostatistician, and a global expert on self-injection. She is the Uganda Deputy Project Director and M&E Lead on the Uganda Self-Injection Scale-Up project at PATH. Dr. Jane Cover is a Research and Evaluation Manager on PATH's Sexual and Reproductive Health team and the PATH-JSI DMPA-SC Access Collaborative.
Exposing the evolutionary weak spots of the human genome
Mutations can be good and bad. Sometimes they help an organism adapt and survive. Other times they are so harmful that an organism can't survive or reproduce. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adam Siepel's team has created a computer program that tracks the history of harmful mutations in the human genome throughout evolution.
American adolescent substance abuse—except for cannabis and vaping—has declined
Substance abuse among American adolescents is diminishing, except for an uptake in cannabis and vaping use—show new findings published today in the peer-reviewed journal Substance Use & Misuse. Examining data from 536,291 adolescents between 1991–2019, an expert team of researchers suggest that while the reasons for this phenomenon are...
New discovery suggests a novel strategy against harmful inflammation
A team led by Scripps Research scientists has uncovered key details of an immune cell process that frequently underlies excessive inflammation in the body. The findings could lead to new ways of preventing and/or treating inflammation-related conditions such as sepsis, arthritis, and coronary artery disease. In the study, published September...
Protein restriction can be effective in combating obesity and diabetes, study suggests
Cutting protein intake can help control metabolic syndrome and some of its main symptoms, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension), according to a study conducted by researchers in Brazil and Denmark to compare the effects of protein and calorie restriction diets in humans. An article reporting the study is published in the journal Nutrients.
Researcher recommends tailoring colorectal cancer screening for 45-to-49-year-olds
It's been a year since national recommendations issued by the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force called for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening to be lowered to include individuals ages 45 to 49 at average risk for the disease. In an editorial in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist Thomas Imperiale, M.D., issues a clarion call for individuals, clinicians and health care systems to be good stewards of available colonoscopy resources and encourages average risk members of this age group to consider non-invasive screening alternatives.
The predictive power of blood: Metabolomic profiling reveals risk of multiple diseases all at once
To prevent diseases from occurring in the first place, it is important to identify those individuals who are at particularly high risk as early as possible. Yet current screening methods are often costly and focus only on one disease at a time. Scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH), Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and University College London profiled 168 metabolic markers in the blood samples of over 100,000 people and combined this data with their medical histories. With the help of artificial intelligence, they were able to predict the risk of onset of several diseases with just one test and show where early intervention could be beneficial.
