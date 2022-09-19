ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study suggests watching TV with your child can help their cognitive development

Over the past 30 years, the number of television programs targeting infants has been increasing. Between 1997 and 2014, screen time doubled among children aged 0 to 2 years. A new study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, has examined the impact passive screen use has on a young child's cognitive development. It found that screen exposure—whether that be from a TV or mobile device—can be beneficial, depending on the context in which it's viewed.
MedicalXpress

New theory suggests Alzheimer's is an autoimmune condition, not primarily a brain disease

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
MedicalXpress

Studies link gene mutation to language impairment, ADHD and myasthenia

Two studies have revealed that certain disorders of the CAPRIN1 gene have significant consequences for people. First, the research team showed that insufficient production of the protein CAPRIN1 in the brain can lead to impairments, including autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and language disorders. Furthermore, the scientists...
MedicalXpress

The prose of Dr. Seuss shines a light on how the brain processes speech

Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have expanded the understanding of how the brain is engaged during complex audiovisual speech perception. The study now out in NeuroImage, describes how listening and watching a narrator tell a story activates an extensive network of brain...
MedicalXpress

The importance of nutrition and physical activity for cancer patients and their caregivers

It is well known that a healthy diet and physical activity are beneficial to cancer survivorship. But support for the physical and dietary health of caregivers of cancer patients is just as important and often overlooked. There is significant evidence showing the benefits of physical activity and healthy dietary intake for both cancer patients and their caregivers. A recently published study, led by researchers from Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions, explored physical activity and nutrition-related beliefs, behaviors and challenges of cancer patients and their caregivers, to inform future development of wellness interventions for both groups.
Motherly

A brief history of the C-section

Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
MedicalXpress

Electronic comparison of MRI brain images accurately determines biological age

The biological age of a person can be accurately determined from brain images using the latest AI technology, so-called artificial neural networks. Until now, however, it was unclear which features these networks used to infer age. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now developed an algorithm that reveals age estimation goes back to a whole range of features in the brain, providing general information about a person's state of health. The algorithm could thus help to detect tumors or Alzheimer's disease more quickly and allows conclusions to be drawn about the neurological consequences of diseases such as diabetes.
MedicalXpress

Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care

Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
MedicalXpress

Research shows how self-injectable contraception can enable women to take charge of their reproductive health

Allen Namagembe is a clinical epidemiologist, a biostatistician, and a global expert on self-injection. She is the Uganda Deputy Project Director and M&E Lead on the Uganda Self-Injection Scale-Up project at PATH. Dr. Jane Cover is a Research and Evaluation Manager on PATH's Sexual and Reproductive Health team and the PATH-JSI DMPA-SC Access Collaborative.
MedicalXpress

Exposing the evolutionary weak spots of the human genome

Mutations can be good and bad. Sometimes they help an organism adapt and survive. Other times they are so harmful that an organism can't survive or reproduce. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adam Siepel's team has created a computer program that tracks the history of harmful mutations in the human genome throughout evolution.
MedicalXpress

American adolescent substance abuse—except for cannabis and vaping—has declined

Substance abuse among American adolescents is diminishing, except for an uptake in cannabis and vaping use—show new findings published today in the peer-reviewed journal Substance Use & Misuse. Examining data from 536,291 adolescents between 1991–2019, an expert team of researchers suggest that while the reasons for this phenomenon are...
MedicalXpress

New discovery suggests a novel strategy against harmful inflammation

A team led by Scripps Research scientists has uncovered key details of an immune cell process that frequently underlies excessive inflammation in the body. The findings could lead to new ways of preventing and/or treating inflammation-related conditions such as sepsis, arthritis, and coronary artery disease. In the study, published September...
MedicalXpress

Protein restriction can be effective in combating obesity and diabetes, study suggests

Cutting protein intake can help control metabolic syndrome and some of its main symptoms, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension), according to a study conducted by researchers in Brazil and Denmark to compare the effects of protein and calorie restriction diets in humans. An article reporting the study is published in the journal Nutrients.
MedicalXpress

Researcher recommends tailoring colorectal cancer screening for 45-to-49-year-olds

It's been a year since national recommendations issued by the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force called for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening to be lowered to include individuals ages 45 to 49 at average risk for the disease. In an editorial in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist Thomas Imperiale, M.D., issues a clarion call for individuals, clinicians and health care systems to be good stewards of available colonoscopy resources and encourages average risk members of this age group to consider non-invasive screening alternatives.
MedicalXpress

The predictive power of blood: Metabolomic profiling reveals risk of multiple diseases all at once

To prevent diseases from occurring in the first place, it is important to identify those individuals who are at particularly high risk as early as possible. Yet current screening methods are often costly and focus only on one disease at a time. Scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH), Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and University College London profiled 168 metabolic markers in the blood samples of over 100,000 people and combined this data with their medical histories. With the help of artificial intelligence, they were able to predict the risk of onset of several diseases with just one test and show where early intervention could be beneficial.
