dakotafreepress.com

Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
KELOLAND TV

Native American Day parade returning to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After two years of absence, the Native American Day parade is returning to the streets of Sioux Falls this October. Due to COVID-19, the parade was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 but now, organizers Char Green-Maximo and Shaina Yellowback are excited to bring the festivities back to downtown Sioux Falls. They think this year’s event will be the biggest one yet.
sdpb.org

Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings

This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
KELOLAND TV

Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
sdpb.org

Pipelines, politics, and puppies

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Governor Kristi Noem says a Sioux Falls ballot question is bad for business. The Public Utilities Commission race tackles questions of eminent domain. We'll discuss the future of conservation, politics, packing plants, and pipelines with Jonathan Ellis and Mike Card on this week's Dakota Political Junkies.
sdpb.org

Analysis: Meatpacking plants and carbon pipelines in South Dakota

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Today we have Michael Card Ph.D., emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota and Jonathan Ellis is a reporter with The Dakota Scout. Jonathan Ellis first breaks...
Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
sdpb.org

District 14 House: Wendy Mamer

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Wendy Mamer is a Democrat running for state representative and would represent District 14 which is in eastern Sioux Falls. She joins us today as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
sdpb.org

Gov. Kristi Noem remains silent on possible appeal to ethics board | Sept 19

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing no sign of fighting an action...
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman cried at the Queen’s funeral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Britain and the world said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II with pomp and pageantry Monday. Crowds massed in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era. A Sioux Falls woman just happened to be...
sdpb.org

Sunrise walk spotlights prevalence of addiction

Sioux Falls addiction nonprofit Face it Together will host its annual March Into the Light event on Saturday, Sept. 21 to acknowledge National Recovery Month. The event takes place at Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls, and features stories from people in recovery, a fundraiser 5K run and a sunrise walk.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
