ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas uninsured rate now higher than national average

By Rachel Mipro
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsHMR_0i1rtvpy00

Medicaid expansion would help to fuel the recovery by infusing more than $700 million annually into the Kansas economy, increasing economic activity and helping businesses get back on their feet, writes April Holman of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. (Getty Images)

Nationally, more and more Americans have been enrolled in health insurance since the Affordable Care Act was implemented. But no longer in Kansas, which now has a higher uninsurance rate than the national average rate for the first time in years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Nearly 264,000 Kansans went without insurance in 2021.

Kansas’ uninsured rate hasn’t changed between 2019 to 2021, staying at 9.2%. Thanks to federal efforts to increase health insurance coverage, the U.S. uninsured rate has decreased from 9.2% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2021.

Health insurance divides in Kansas showed the greatest gaps in coverage for diverse populations and working adults, especially regarding Hispanic and Black Kansans.

While the rate of uninsured Hispanic Kansans decreased between 2019 to 2021, going from 23.3% to 20.3%, the average is still higher than the national average uninsured Hispanic rate, which was 17.7% in 2021. Black Kansans had an 14.1% uninsured rate, while the U.S. Black uninsured rate remained around 9.6% in 2021.

Senior analyst at the Kansas Health Institute Phillip Steiner said this disparity in coverage should be examined.

“That’s definitely something to point out, and there’s not necessarily an easy or quick answer for that, but just something to notice as a potential area for concern that requires further attention,” he said.

Kansans between the ages of 19-64 were more likely to be uninsured than the rest of the country, with a 13.5% uninsured rate compared with the U.S.’s overall 12.2%. Kansans living below the poverty line also had higher uninsured rates, with 3.6% more likely to be uninsured than the national average.

While Kansan enrollment in Medicaid has increased since the pandemic, with about 100,000 more people enrolled now than before the pandemic, Kansas’ decision not to expand Medicaid coverage is a key factor in the gap between national and state insurance rates. Thirty-eight states have implemented Medicaid expansion or passed expansion measures, including Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska.

“Kansans typically had better rates of coverage than nationally, and once the ACA passed,  Kansas kind of caught up with the rest of the country,” Steiner said.

About 150,000 Kansans fall into a health coverage gap, according to Alliance for a Health Kansas, a coalition campaigning for additional coverage. It reports that the lack of expansion cost the state more than $5 billion. About 7,400 veterans and their spouses would gain access to quality, affordable health care coverage with KanCare expansion, the organization states.

Expansion has been a years-long debate in Kansas, with several attempts at expansion rebuffed, including efforts to expand Medicaid through a state budget bill in March of 2021.

Medicaid expansion remains a critical part of the gubernatorial race, with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly running on a platform of Medicaid expansion, while opponent Derek Schmidt says he is an “open-minded skeptic” who doesn’t support expanding KanCare in its current state.

During Kelly and Schmidt’s first campaign debate at the Kansas State Fair, Kelly referenced four attempts to expand Medicare rejected in the Legislature, saying it was unbelievable that the state has not yet expanded access.

“We have got to do this,” Kelly told the crowd. “We are losing. We are hurting our rural hospitals. We’re hurting our urban hospitals. We are bleeding health care workers to other states, all of which around us have expanded Medicaid and they’re stealing our health care workers because they can get reimbursed for their services. We need to get this done. There’s no excuse.”

Schmidt has said on multiple occasions that he has concerns about the program, claiming it enabled able-bodied people to stop working and still get free coverage.

“I do not believe the legislature representing the people of Kansas is going to go down this path anytime soon. I am not going to urge them to, because I think they have legitimate concerns. I think there are other ways we can help small and rural providers like looking at reimbursement rates that would help not only hospitals but also nursing homes,” Schmidt said at the debate.

The post Kansas uninsured rate now higher than national average appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Biden says the pandemic is over. That’s good for Kelly but bad for Schmidt — and Kansans.

President Joe Biden made a striking pronouncement about COVID-19 on Sunday’s “60 Minutes”: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. … But the pandemic is over.” That simple statement, which was quickly qualified by both the president and his staff, captures something vital […] The post Biden says the pandemic is over. That’s good for Kelly but bad for Schmidt — and Kansans. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.  When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Missouri State
Kansas Reflector

DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden

OLATHE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. Emergence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears to reflect competitiveness of a contest […] The post DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth

WASHINGTON — Conservative Republicans gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to commit to bringing legislation to the floor that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youths, should the GOP take control of the U.S. House following the November midterm elections. “How on earth can this be happening in America? […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

This early-1900s law revoked married women’s citizenship. Why don’t Kansans learn about it?

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Diana B. Carlin is a retired communication professor and author of political communication books and articles. She is a proud second-generation American from southeast Kansas. When […] The post This early-1900s law revoked married women’s citizenship. Why don’t Kansans learn about it? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Derek Schmidt
Kansas Reflector

Independent review of Kansas foster care system points to progress and ongoing failures

TOPEKA — An independent evaluation of the Kansas foster care system shows the state is improving the stability of children in state custody but breaking its promise to end the practice of children sleeping in offices overnight. The report released Monday by the Center for the Study of Social Policy found that 53 foster children […] The post Independent review of Kansas foster care system points to progress and ongoing failures appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based anti-abortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions. So-called crisis pregnancy centers — facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion — collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move […] The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
OHIO STATE
Kansas Reflector

GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds

Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. Experts on this investment criteria say that it’s the other way around, and that Republicans are losing money for their constituents by unnecessarily narrowing the options of the financial institutions the state does business with.
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Hutchinson microbrewery hopes to avoid losing liquor license with plea to buy food

A Hutchinson microbrewery sold more than $16,000 worth of hot dogs and other food Tuesday night in defiance of antiquated Kansas liquor laws. With another $13,000 worth of food sales by the end of the month, the business can stay open. Sandhills Brewing, a microbrewery with two taprooms, is in danger of losing its liquor license […] The post Hutchinson microbrewery hopes to avoid losing liquor license with plea to buy food appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Insurance Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Medicaid#Alliance#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Hispanic Kansans#U S Black
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran recoils from politics as a game, but eager for reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA — Jerry Moran arrived in the political epicenter of U.S. politics a quarter century ago to represent western Kansas in the House before transitioning to the Senate. Moran, the Republican seeking reelection to another six-year term in November, built a grassroots reputation for annually visiting 69 counties of the 1st District as a representative and all 105 counties in two-year cycles as a senator. He said hundreds of town hall gatherings — a favorite part of the job — kept him grounded in terms of understanding constituents’ views. Every conversation, he said, was a learning opportunity.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

What we lose when Kansas college graduates drift to surrounding states

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. When a government invests in a bridge, that bridge serves […] The post What we lose when Kansas college graduates drift to surrounding states appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Kansas Reflector

Flipping U.S. Farm Bill right side up will be better for Kansas, farmers and environment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Paul Johnson is an organic market gardener and a policy analyst and advocate for the Kansas Rural Center. Zack Pistora is president of KRC’s board of directors and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report

TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress. The act included $339.8 billion […] The post Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee. The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found that […] The post U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Thousands of Kansans eligible for student debt forgiveness, White House officials say

Kansans who have struggled to repay student debt may receive relief, with hundreds of thousands in the state eligible for some form of debt forgiveness, the Biden-Harris administration announced Tuesday.  In Kansas, about 360,900 student loan recipients qualify for some form of loan forgiveness, with 225,500 Kansan Pell Grant recipients eligible. In the neighboring state […] The post Thousands of Kansans eligible for student debt forgiveness, White House officials say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy