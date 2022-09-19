Read full article on original website
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of The Damage Left Behind After A Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Mexico
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in Mexico on Monday. At least one person was killed. The quake occurred on the anniversary of two major earthquakes in the country. Photos show the damage left behind. Photos show the damage left behind after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Mexico's Pacific coast Monday...
Major earthquake strikes Mexico for 3rd time on same date since 1985, this time a magnitude 7.6; 1 dead
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the west coast of Mexico on Monday, coincidentally on the same date that two previous major quakes had rattled the country years before. Originally pegged at 7.5 magnitude, there were no immediate reports of major damage or fatalities from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
7.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea in the southwestern Pacific on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake happened around 9:46 a.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was about 41 miles east of Kainantu, in the Papua New Guinea highlands, according to the USGS. The full extent of the...
California Hit With Second, Stronger Earthquake in Less Than a Week
The 4.4-magnitude quake was felt by many in Santa Rosa, and a local fire department responded to gas leaks and stuck elevators.
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
A strong earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, on the same day that an earthquake drill was scheduled to be held in Mexico City.
2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California
California is experiencing seasonal weather extremes as many of the state’s firefighters work to contain and put out multiple wildfires. Now though, as drought conditions fan the blazes’ growth, California residents elsewhere experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. According to Fox News, the minor earthquake caused...
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Guam, no tsunami threat
An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck near Guam.The quake happened at around 11pm local time, 23km north-northeast of Yigo Village at a depth of 126.9km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake was initally reported to be of 5.8 magnitude. Public officials on Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific, later advised that there was no tsunami threat to the island or the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.No major damage or injuries were reported, according to Pacific Daily News.Earlier this month, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck 22km southwest of Malesso, the southernmost village on Guam. Guam is located on the “Ring of Fire”, the volcanic hotspot and ocean trenches around the Pacific Basin. Read More Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Elon Musk says ‘civilisation will crumble’ without oil and gas in short-termFour tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
Two dead, more than 3,000 buildings damaged in Mexico earthquake
Two people were killed and more than 3,000 buildings were damaged by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico on the anniversary of two devastating tremors, authorities said Tuesday. The earthquake struck less than an hour after millions of people in Mexico City participated in emergency drills on the anniversary of two previous disasters.
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra
A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves 30 dead in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 30 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, People's...
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico’s capital. The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage. Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
Hurricane Kay loses strength as it moves along Mexico's Pacific coast but could weaken into a tropical storm that causes severe rain and flooding in Southern California and southwestern Arizona
Hurricane Kay lost strength as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 87 miles per hour in the early hours of Thursday, slipping to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
Powerful Earthquake Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast Triggers Tsunami Warning
U.S. scientists have warned there is a risk of tsunami for a portion of Mexico’s Pacific coast after a powerful earthquake struck near La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico on Monday afternoon. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said the risk of a tsunami is for the Mexican state of Michoacan, where the earthquake occurred, and there is no tsunami threat for the United States. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake registered at 7.6 on the richter scale just after 1 p.m., but damage reports out of Mexico were not immediately available. The quake struck on the anniversary of two devastating temblors that preceded it, in 1985 and 2017. Monday’s quake reportedly shook buildings, knocked out power and sent residents in Mexico’s capital—more than 350 miles to the east—running into the streets. “It’s this date, there’s something about the 19th,” said Ernesto Lanzetta, a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc borough of Mexico City, told Reuters. “The 19th is a day to be feared.”Read it at Reuters
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico on anniversary of 2017, 1985 tremors
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, prompting power outages as well as tsunami warnings from the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The quake hit the coast shortly after 1 p.m. CT, per Reuters. At least one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall mall collapsed, The Associated Press writes, per a tweet from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While there were no reports of immediate damage in Mexico City, López Obrador said there was some destruction near the quake's epicenter, adds Reuters.
7.6 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat expected
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the South Pacific country of Papua New Guinea on Saturday. The quake occurred inland, 67 kilometers, or 40 miles, east of the town of Kainantu in the eastern part of the county. It occurred Sunday morning local time. It...
Gym ceiling collapses as magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocks Taiwan
The ceiling of an indoor badminton court collapsed as a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday (18 September).Shocking footage shows the moment the roof crashes down as panicked locals flee from the gym, located in Taoyuan City.Local media said at least one person had died as a result of the quake, after being trapped inside a cement factory, while at least 146 more were injured.Some 500 people were reportedly left stranded in eastern Taiwan’s mountainous areas after landslides blocked roads.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taiwan: Powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off east coastTaiwan: Powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off east coastMore than 250,000 people queued for Queen’s lying-in-state, Michelle Donelan says
