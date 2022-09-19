Read full article on original website
Joe Haden retiring after 12 NFL seasons; will sign one-day contract with Browns
Joe Haden is retiring after 12 NFL seasons between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haden will reportedly sign a one-day contract with Cleveland.
Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement
After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
Giants Worked Out 11 Players
The Giants are signing Smith to their practice squad. Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the...
New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas cementing himself as an elite left tackle
The New York Giants are enjoying the emergence of an elite player within their offense. Third-year offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is off to a hot start to begin the 2022 regular season. The Giants drafted Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a tumultuous rookie season, Thomas came into his own during the second half of the 2021 season. The Giants’ blindside protector has picked up right where he left off to begin this year and is starting to cement himself as an elite left tackle.
Are the Giants a Playoff Contender?
Raise your hand if you had the Giants as one of six teams to start out 2-0 this season? Believe it or not, this is the reality right now. Daboll has turned this team around and has it believing in each other. They are doing it with defense as they have only allowed 36 points thru 2 games. It helps to have Saquon Barkley back and healthy, but is this a legitimate playoff contender, or are there still reasons for concern?
Jets, Giants have New York buzzing: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Week 2 was pretty good, huh? Another amazing slate is ahead of us. Here's to multiple historic fourth-quarter comebacks, Mark Sanchez's one-liners in the booth and James Harden being gifted balls in the end zone. (How did the Sixers star resist dribbling it 14 times and then shooting the pigskin?)
Giants seek first 3-0 start since '09, face Dallas Monday
DALLAS (1-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-0) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Giants by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dallas 1-1, New York 2-0. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 71-47-2. LAST MEETING: Cowboys beat Giants 21-6 on Dec. 19 at the Metlife Stadium. LAST WEEK:...
The New York Giants’ most underrated player through 2 weeks
The New York Giants have had many stand-out players over the first two weeks of the regular season, but there may not be a more underrated one than free agent outside linebacker Jihad Ward. Ward spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but had experience with Wink Martindale in...
