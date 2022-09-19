Read full article on original website
Related
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
The Top 10 Popular Texas Bucket List Destinations On YouTube
The Texas Bucket List has given people a chance to experience parts of Texas that, perhaps many of us never had the chance to check out. A lot of these spots are places we know & love. But are the most popular TX destinations according to views on the Texas Bucket List YouTube page?
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?
The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Farmer Shares Video of Migrants Breaking Into His Parents’ House
A Texas farmer who lives near the border shared a video on TikTok that shows what he’s been dealing with on a daily basis. User dbar2099 has received backlash for some of the videos he’s posted of migrants crossing the border illegally. So, he shared a video of three migrants unsuccessfully attempting to break into his house before successfully gaining into his parents’ house and hiding inside. Border Patrol agents eventually showed up and apprehended the migrants.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southwest Texoma Losing Half Of Bed, Bath, & Beyond Stores
It was announced almost three weeks ago that retailer giant Bed, Bath, & Beyond would be permanently shutting the doors and closing down some 150 "low performing" stores across the country, and we were naturally curious if the Lawton store would be included. It was a fair question... Lawton is...
Why Some Texans May be Saying Goodbye to Guacamole
It doesn't matter which way you slice it, adding avocado to basically any dish is a recipe for pure joy! From avocado toast to sushi to sandwiches and more, this is a fruit that is not only fantastically flavorful, but it is also filled with fats that are actually good for you!
Tesla’s New Texas Factory in 2022 Would Be First for North America
The owner of Tesla says it's a 'license to print money', and he is working on approval to start the printing process. Tesla is reportedly bringing a historic factory to Texas - the first of its kind in North America - and construction could begin by the end of this year.
Texoma Drive Ins Doing Steven Spielberg Movie Marathons
Want to do something fun this weekend? Take a trip and support our drive ins!. I have always talked about getting out there and supporting our local drive ins. I have done reviews on the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. I highly recommend you take a trip at least once a year to both of them to check it out. Sadly, not a lot of interesting movies have been coming out of Hollywood lately, so the drive ins have been kicking it old school recently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY Attorney General Sues Donald Trump And His Company
NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the...
NFL・
Texas Tech Takes a Top Spot in U.S. News Best Colleges Category
Each year, U.S. News & World Report puts out their rankings for the best colleges across the nation. This year, Texas Tech snagged a top spot in the Best Undergraduate Petroleum Engineering Programs. Ranking no. 6 in the nation, it sits just behind University of Texas, Texas A&M, Colorado School...
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0