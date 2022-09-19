ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?

The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups

Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
Texas Farmer Shares Video of Migrants Breaking Into His Parents’ House

A Texas farmer who lives near the border shared a video on TikTok that shows what he’s been dealing with on a daily basis. User dbar2099 has received backlash for some of the videos he’s posted of migrants crossing the border illegally. So, he shared a video of three migrants unsuccessfully attempting to break into his house before successfully gaining into his parents’ house and hiding inside. Border Patrol agents eventually showed up and apprehended the migrants.
Why Some Texans May be Saying Goodbye to Guacamole

It doesn't matter which way you slice it, adding avocado to basically any dish is a recipe for pure joy! From avocado toast to sushi to sandwiches and more, this is a fruit that is not only fantastically flavorful, but it is also filled with fats that are actually good for you!
Texoma Drive Ins Doing Steven Spielberg Movie Marathons

Want to do something fun this weekend? Take a trip and support our drive ins!. I have always talked about getting out there and supporting our local drive ins. I have done reviews on the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. I highly recommend you take a trip at least once a year to both of them to check it out. Sadly, not a lot of interesting movies have been coming out of Hollywood lately, so the drive ins have been kicking it old school recently.
NY Attorney General Sues Donald Trump And His Company

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the...
