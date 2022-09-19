TARPON SPRINGS — The fourth time proved not to be the charm for a proposed plan to build an 80-room hotel in the city’s historic Sponge Docks district. The Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 13 meeting turned down hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application to enter into a development agreement with the city to build a modified version of Cambria by the Sponge Docks, a proposed multi-story hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street.

