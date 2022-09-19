Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usf.edu
Tampa City Council approves its budget with as much as $46 million for housing assistance
Members of the Tampa City Council on Tuesday approved a revised budget for the 2023 fiscal year that potentially allocates around $46 million for housing assistance. That's almost double the amount that was initially proposed by Mayor Jane Castor. In August, the administration earmarked about $26 million for housing assistance...
suncoastnews.com
Cotee River Landing close to moving to next phase
PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year. Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River...
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs commission slams door on hotel proposal — again
TARPON SPRINGS — The fourth time proved not to be the charm for a proposed plan to build an 80-room hotel in the city’s historic Sponge Docks district. The Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 13 meeting turned down hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application to enter into a development agreement with the city to build a modified version of Cambria by the Sponge Docks, a proposed multi-story hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suncoastnews.com
Longtime Tarpon Springs city attorney resigns, citing ‘baseless’ attacks
After representing Tarpon Springs for 26 years, City Attorney Tom Trask said “baseless public attacks” over the last several months have left him no choice but to sever his firm’s ties with the city. Trask informed the Board of Commissioners on Sept. 9 that he and Trask...
suncoastnews.com
Pinellas residents secure $2.5 million state grant to save 14-acre forest
Two and a half years into their fight to save some of the last remaining forest in Pinellas County from a housing developer’s bulldozer, a group of residents helped secure the funding needed to buy the land for preservation. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission on Sept. 9 awarded Pinellas...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco seeks input on Lacoochee planning
For now, the plan is to create a plan. Planners with Pasco County’s planning and development department are working on doing just that in the Greater Lacoochee area. It’s the northeastern most part of the county and includes Lacoochee, Trilby and Trilacoochee. In this case, the county is...
usf.edu
As electricity costs surge, more Hillsborough residents are struggling to keep their lights on
The cost of electricity increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, marking the largest year-over-year price jump since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday. Electric companies in Florida this month asked to increase customers' monthly electric bills in 2023 to offset the cost of natural...
RELATED PEOPLE
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs pushes to have say on Pasco’s Anclote River Park project
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday. The city attorney is to contact Pasco County...
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
Florida homeowner without insurance while trying to close previous mold claim
Palm Harbor homeowner whose insurance went into receivership this year is waiting for her homeowner's association to help with mold claim
Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at 3 Tampa apartment complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks — mold, rodents and sewage issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns City Council post
The resignation follows allegations surrounding her residency. St. Petersburg City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned her position Thursday following accusations that she no longer lived in the district she represents. It is a violation of City Charter to no live within an official’s elected district. The accusation came from...
stpetecatalyst.com
What to know about the SunRunner as launch nears
Red-painted lanes run throughout downtown streets near teal and yellow-colored bus stations installed in preparation for the long-planned SunRunner bus service. SunRunner will make its debut Oct. 21. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s $44 million SunRunner project, which will be the first bus rapid transit option in Tampa Bay, will...
Social Security pays Tampa woman day after report about her 8-month struggle
Throughout the year, Mary Painter heard her claim to recover a portion of her late husband's Social Security benefit was "in process."
iheart.com
3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey
TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Largo news briefs
LARGO — The Largo Bahai community will host Peace Day Sunday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m., at the Peace Tree in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Peace Tree is near Shelter 7 and the Military Court of Honor. Water and light refreshments will be honored. Bring chairs...
The Laker/Lutz News
New Pasco school will be known as Angeline Academy of Innovation
About 200 possibilities were suggested, but in the end, the Pasco County School Board chose to name a new 6-12 magnet school rising in Central Pasco after the community where it is being built. The board also decided to use the phrase “academy of innovation” as part of the name...
Letter to the Editor – Why I am voting for DeSantis and NOT Crist
Greetings from North Lakeland. I am reading articles about voting for Crist as Governor, and this is terrifying to me!. Charlie Crist is unstable and cannot even pick a side. One day he is a Republican, the next day a Democrat, and now a Socialist/Marxist who wants to be like a King.
Comments / 0