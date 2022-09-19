ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suncoastnews.com

Cotee River Landing close to moving to next phase

PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year. Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River...
PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs commission slams door on hotel proposal — again

TARPON SPRINGS — The fourth time proved not to be the charm for a proposed plan to build an 80-room hotel in the city’s historic Sponge Docks district. The Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 13 meeting turned down hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application to enter into a development agreement with the city to build a modified version of Cambria by the Sponge Docks, a proposed multi-story hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tarpon Springs, FL
Business
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco seeks input on Lacoochee planning

For now, the plan is to create a plan. Planners with Pasco County’s planning and development department are working on doing just that in the Greater Lacoochee area. It’s the northeastern most part of the county and includes Lacoochee, Trilby and Trilacoochee. In this case, the county is...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Eisner
Bay News 9

Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices

GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Bill#Tax Rate#Property Values#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Income Tax#Tarpon Springs Finance
floridapolitics.com

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns City Council post

The resignation follows allegations surrounding her residency. St. Petersburg City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned her position Thursday following accusations that she no longer lived in the district she represents. It is a violation of City Charter to no live within an official’s elected district. The accusation came from...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What to know about the SunRunner as launch nears

Red-painted lanes run throughout downtown streets near teal and yellow-colored bus stations installed in preparation for the long-planned SunRunner bus service. SunRunner will make its debut Oct. 21. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s $44 million SunRunner project, which will be the first bus rapid transit option in Tampa Bay, will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey

TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Largo news briefs

LARGO — The Largo Bahai community will host Peace Day Sunday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m., at the Peace Tree in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Peace Tree is near Shelter 7 and the Military Court of Honor. Water and light refreshments will be honored. Bring chairs...
LARGO, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

New Pasco school will be known as Angeline Academy of Innovation

About 200 possibilities were suggested, but in the end, the Pasco County School Board chose to name a new 6-12 magnet school rising in Central Pasco after the community where it is being built. The board also decided to use the phrase “academy of innovation” as part of the name...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy