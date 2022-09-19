Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County football program is one of the final unbeaten high school teams left standing in the Tri-State. Hancock County (5-0) are completing the task in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 220-30 in five games, including three shutout victories. Hornets’ head coach Robert Eubanks says...
14news.com
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Mater Dei early Friday morning. The Wildcats made their Sunrise School Spirit debut back in 2016 and they are ready to make a difference again this year!. Right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with more than 14,000 pounds...
wkdzradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are raising awareness. The group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors Thursday morning in Owensboro. Officials say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The Commissioner of Kentucky...
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
14news.com
Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that two players from the University of Evansville men’s soccer team swept this week’s conference honors. UE forward Nacho Diaz was named the MVC Offensive Player of the Week, while goalkeeper Alex Vidizzoni earned Defensive Player of...
franchising.com
Couple Opens Second Office Pride Cleaning Franchise
September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Drew and Ashley Wedding are the owners of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Evansville, Indiana-Madisonville, Kentucky, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise. This is the couple’s second location, with their Office Pride of Owensboro, Kentucky-Rockport, Indiana location opening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 23-25
The inaugural Sunflower Music Festival is slated for three days of live music, gorgeous sunflowers and amazing food and drinks on September 23-25 this year. With a lineup that includes more than 10 musicians and bands and over a MILLION sunflowers to enjoy, you get the best of both worlds at Trunnell’s Farm Market. You can even camp out at this family-friendly event! Tickets will not be sold at the gate, but you can purchase them right here, with prices starting at $49.99.
rewind943.com
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
14news.com
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
hancockclarion.com
Trailer and RV burned to ground Sunday, September 18; Tick Ridge Road
Just South of Hawesville on Tick Ridge Road, an old trailer and RV caught fire and both burned to the ground Sunday morning, September 18 at around 10:00 a.m. No one was living in either of the structures. Justin Edge, the owner of the RV, lives a little over a...
14news.com
Pigeon Creek Bridge set to reopen soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say they’ll be closing the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. They say beginning on or around Wednesday, September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66.
14news.com
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 5. Zach Clayton, RB/LB, McLean County: Clayton had 11 carries for 87 yards, one catch for 20 yards and two offensive touchdowns. On defense, Clayton forced and recovered a fumble, which he took 76 yards for a touchdown, and he also had eight tackles in the Cougars’ 42-13 win over Todd County Central.
14news.com
Western Ky. Botanical Garden launches capital campaign to expand garden
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is launching a new 3-phase project that will make space for a garden expansion, and more economic development. Officials say the first phase is already complete, with a new $800,000 house that was added to the property for visitors to stop in and get information about the garden.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear presents $30M to construct natural gas pipeline in southern Pennyrile region
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to support the southern Pennyrile region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The governor says this new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to...
Comments / 0