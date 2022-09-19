Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Driver, Bibb deputy exchange gunfire during traffic stop
UPDATE (7:11 a.m. 9-22-2022) – The driver in this case has been identified as 31 year old Dale Watson of Macon Bibb. He is currently being held in the Bibb LEC on multiple charges. Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be given to the Macon Judicial...
wgxa.tv
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
wtoc.com
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Dodge County man accused of killing man over pet dispute commits suicide in jail
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Dodge County man over a pet dispute was found dead in jail, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves was found inside his jail cell just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. The preliminary investigation found that Reaves took his own life, the sheriff's office said in a news release. They say they do no suspect foul play.
wgxa.tv
Dodge Co. murder suspect, 71, found dead in jail cell
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect was found deceased in his jail cell in Dodge County Tuesday night. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms jail staff discovered 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves dead around 10:27 p.m. Authorities state that Reaves took his own life and say there's currently no...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
wgxa.tv
Police: Juvenile shot in Fort Valley, 15-year-old suspect arrested after chase
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting in Fort Valley is under investigation. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to an East Church Street address early Tuesday morning about a person who had been shot. When they arrived at the address, officers found a juvenile boy had been shot in his lower extremities. The victim is being treated at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man hospitalized, 15-year-old boy in custody after Fort Valley shooting
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting in Fort Valley Tuesday morning left one boy hospitalized, and another boy in custody at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. According to Fort Valley Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Church Street Tuesday in reference...
Multiple people shot in Emanuel County, at least one person dead
UPDATE, 10:12 P.M. – The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died. According to Emanuel County Deputy Coroner, Eric Foreman, Jr., 19, has been pronounced dead. Authorities say that there were at least four victims in the shooting. According to investigators, one of the surviving victims was flown by emergency air transport […]
wgxa.tv
One dead and several injured in Laurens County crash
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and several others were hospitalized following a crash in Laurens County. According to Georgia State Patrol, on Tuesday, someone driving a Ford F150 was traveling east on Minter Tweed Road while another driver, in a Ford F450, was approaching the intersection of Minter Tweed Road from Highway 29.
WJCL
GBI investigating after man found dead in Tattnall County neighborhood
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1:38 p.m.:According to GBI Special Agent Chris DeMarco, authorities were called to a mobile home around 5 a.m. for a report of a dead body. When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male lying on the ground next to a dog kennel behind the residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
WALB 10
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 seperate cases
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced on several different charges in connection to three different cases, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit. On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case, aggravated stalking and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case.
wgxa.tv
Rodeo Bar and Grill loses business license after deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A bar on Pio Nono Avenue has been shut down following a shooting that left a security guard dead earlier this month. After Sheriff David Davis signed off on pulling the bar's liquor license last week, Planning and Zoning has followed up with revoking the business license as well, effectively closing the establishment.
1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue
A man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m. Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving...
wgxa.tv
Houston County Sheriff's Office warn against antivirus email scam
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you have received an email that appears to be from Norton Antivirus, take a closer look. The Houston County Sheriff's Office have issued an advisory stating that a scam email is being sent to people in Houston County claiming that recipients owe money to Norton and contains a telephone number to call to resolve the issue.
wgxa.tv
1967 Mercury Cougar among items stolen from I-Storage in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for two suspects who rammed a storage facility gate and stole items including a 1967 Mercury Cougar. Investigators state that on September 6, 2022, two men rammed the gate of the I-Storage facility located at 4480 Riverside Dr.
wgxa.tv
Tractor-trailer fire in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters and deputies responded to a call about a tractor-trailer fire on the Highway 26 overpass at I-16 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol, a trooper, who had been working another scene nearby, left to help with the wreck on Highway 26 and, upon arrival, noticed the tractor-trailer had caught fire around the wheels of its trailer as a result of brake failure.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
Comments / 0