BALTIMORE -- While Adnan Syed is free right now, the decision on whether to move forward with a new trial for the murder of Hae Min Lee is up to Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Mosby spoke one-on-one with WJZ about the case and the judge's decision to throw out the conviction for the 1999 killing that placed Syed in prison for 23 years. Mosby told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is still waiting on new DNA test results of evidence to come back."If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Mosby said. " If it comes...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO