Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Mosby says if DNA does not match Adnan Syed, she will drop case against him

BALTIMORE -- While Adnan Syed is free right now, the decision on whether to move forward with a new trial for the murder of Hae Min Lee is up to Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Mosby spoke one-on-one with WJZ about the case and the judge's decision to throw out the conviction for the 1999 killing that placed Syed in prison for 23 years. Mosby told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is still waiting on new DNA test results of evidence to come back."If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Mosby said. " If it comes...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Exclusive: Teen seen on video on ground while officer hit him speaks to I-Team

WOODLAWN, Md. — A teenager seen on video struck multiple times by a Baltimore County police officer spoke to the 11 News I-Team. The 17-year-old boy, who 11 News is not identifying, and his attorney, Larry Greenberg, said a Baltimore County police officer used excessive and unnecessary force, striking the boy multiple times with a closed fist while he was on the ground. The scene was captured on cellphone video that was posted on Murder Ink Baltimore's Instagram page.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
baltimorebrew.com

Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?

Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said it will be closed Wednesday after an employee was the victim of an attempted robbery Tuesday evening. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:   According to the shelter, the incident place took between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The attempted […] The post BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD reviewing high speed pursuit, as standard procedure

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a high speed pursuit that spanned three interstates and two jurisdictions is under review, as part of standard procedure. Three juveniles were arrested following the pursuit that began in southeast Baltimore and ended on I-83N, just north of the I-695...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Towerlight

Police blotter: Sept. 13 to Sept. 20

Sept. 13, 2022: A student was assaulted by a former romantic partner at Marvis Barnes Hall. TUPD listed the case as cleared by exceptional means. Sept. 14, 2022: A student in the Liberal Arts Building received a notification that a known person accessed their social media account. Sept. 16, 2022:...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 arrested after suspicious package found near Baltimore County school

CARNEY, Md. — Arrests were made Tuesday in Carney and Woodlawn after the discovery of a suspicious package prompted evacuations of schools and homes. Baltimore County police said late Tuesday evening that they arrested two people. One person was arrested around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pine Grove Middle School in the Carney area, and the second person was arrested in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in the Woodlawn area.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
baltimorebrew.com

Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval

BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

