The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, in a move that derailed proceedings and sparked a furious response from the judge.“Honestly, I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It’s unbelievable,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer said.Cruz’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses as they seek to convince jurors to sentence the mass murderer to life in prison without parole instead of to death.Less than half of those witnesses have been called.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Expert in Nikolas Cruz trial says he has 'never seen' pregnant woman drink so much alcoholExpert in Cruz trial says he has ‘never seen’ pregnant woman drink so much alcoholBoy knocked to the ground and attacked by stray dog while cycling in India

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO