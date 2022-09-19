ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

The Independent

Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison

A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
The Independent

North Carolina man may face death penalty after his mom turned him in for murder

A North Carolina murder suspect will appear in court again next week after allegedly being turned in by his own mother, who recognised him from CCTV footage on the news.Charles Michael Haywood, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 24 August death of Margaret Bracey, 42. The Surf City business owner was fatally stabbed while working at Exotic Hemp Company when a suspect was caught on camera entering the store, speaking with her, grabbing cash when she opened the register and then stabbing her multiple times.Mr Haywood returned that day with a bleeding hand...
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys branded ‘unprofessional’ by judge after surprisingly resting case

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, in a move that derailed proceedings and sparked a furious response from the judge.“Honestly, I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It’s unbelievable,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer said.Cruz’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses as they seek to convince jurors to sentence the mass murderer to life in prison without parole instead of to death.Less than half of those witnesses have been called.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Expert in Nikolas Cruz trial says he has 'never seen' pregnant woman drink so much alcoholExpert in Cruz trial says he has ‘never seen’ pregnant woman drink so much alcoholBoy knocked to the ground and attacked by stray dog while cycling in India
US News and World Report

Maryland Judge Vacates Murder Conviction of 'Serial' Podcast Subject Syed

(Reuters) -A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed after prosecutors said there were grave problems with his trial, including two other possible suspects in the killing of his former girlfriend who were never disclosed to the defense. The case gained national attention when the...
hotnewhiphop.com

XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison

There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
The Independent

Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house

A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
The Independent

Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush

A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
Fox News

Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence

Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
