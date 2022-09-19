Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Refinery29
A Full Timeline Of Adnan Syed's Case, From 1999, To Serial, To His Recent Release
Update: After more than two decades in prison and ceaseless legal battles, Adnan Syed was released in September 2022 after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and...
Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison
A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
Serial’s Adnan Syed hearing update: Baltimore judge vacated murder conviction for death of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee
ADNAN Syed's murder sentence has been vacated by a Baltimore judge "in the interest of justice and fairness." Syed, 41, had been convicted of first-degree murder and was serving a life sentence for the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Now infamous, the Maryland case gained international attention...
Rumors Claim That Adnan Syed Got Married While in Prison
Now that Adnan Syed has been freed from prison after 20 years behind bars, people who know about his case have questions. He was accused of killing his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999. Ever since he was first sentenced years ago, he has always maintained his innocence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
North Carolina man may face death penalty after his mom turned him in for murder
A North Carolina murder suspect will appear in court again next week after allegedly being turned in by his own mother, who recognised him from CCTV footage on the news.Charles Michael Haywood, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 24 August death of Margaret Bracey, 42. The Surf City business owner was fatally stabbed while working at Exotic Hemp Company when a suspect was caught on camera entering the store, speaking with her, grabbing cash when she opened the register and then stabbing her multiple times.Mr Haywood returned that day with a bleeding hand...
Woman accused of 'love quadrangle' woodchipper murder told friend he 'wanted to give her everything' but he was terrified of her, court hears
The owner of the property where Bruce Saunders' body was found in a woodchipper says it didn't make sense after asking questions about the horrific death, a court has heard. At first, Sharon Beighton was in shock when told Bruce Saunders had fallen into a woodchipper in a 'terrible accident' on her property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Pair facing Conspiracy charges after sale of stolen car for $30 goes awry
UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Felony charges have been issued in relation to a recent incident in which a man was found to have crashed a vehicle he purportedly bought for $30. After responding to the scene of the crash and having been informed of how the vehicle came...
Woman Stabs Roommates Until She Thinks They're Dead, Then Goes Shopping
The woman later told investigators that she is a sociopath with undiagnosed dissociative identity disorder.
Canadian man charged in big-rig drug trafficking scheme worth millions
A Canadian man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking scheme using big-rig trucks to transport the narcotics out of Southern California. FBI agents arrested 40-year-old Sam Nang Bou of Edmonton, Canada, last Thursday. Prosecutors say Bou traveled to Southern California over the past...
Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys branded ‘unprofessional’ by judge after surprisingly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, in a move that derailed proceedings and sparked a furious response from the judge.“Honestly, I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It’s unbelievable,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer said.Cruz’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses as they seek to convince jurors to sentence the mass murderer to life in prison without parole instead of to death.Less than half of those witnesses have been called.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Expert in Nikolas Cruz trial says he has 'never seen' pregnant woman drink so much alcoholExpert in Cruz trial says he has ‘never seen’ pregnant woman drink so much alcoholBoy knocked to the ground and attacked by stray dog while cycling in India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Maryland Judge Vacates Murder Conviction of 'Serial' Podcast Subject Syed
(Reuters) -A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed after prosecutors said there were grave problems with his trial, including two other possible suspects in the killing of his former girlfriend who were never disclosed to the defense. The case gained national attention when the...
hotnewhiphop.com
XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison
There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
'Serial' host says evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for a murder conviction said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house
A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush
A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
Controversial ‘The Purge’ law could be ditched amid furious backlash when freed inmates go on to kill, expert says
A CONTROVERSIAL law to free thousands of suspects could be ditched amid a furious backlash when freed inmates inevitably go on to kill, an expert says. Illinois' SAFE-T Act has been likened to The Purge movies amid fears violent criminals will be unleashed to cause mayhem. From January 1, 2023,...
Daily Beast
PA Hit Man Gets Life Behind Bars After Gunning Down 6, Including 2 Tow Truck Drivers
A 42-year-old Philadelphia man will spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to his role in murdering six people between 2016 and 2018, and attempting to kill one more, Pennsylvania prosecutors said Wednesday. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and...
Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Comments / 0