Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing Views & Brews: Craft Breweries of Maine’s Lakes and Mountains Region
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built to...
Who is The Northern Most Resident Of The State Of Maine?
Anyone who has spent more than a few seconds looking at a map of the United States can tell you that Maine is one of the northern most states in the country. We are, however, far from being THE most northern state. Alaska crushes us in that department. Even though...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
Mainers Are Divided On What’s Being Called a Portland ‘Uber Scam’
Uber (or Lyft, or any rideshare program really) has been a God send to us for years. Whether it's a ride to or from the airport for a flight out of the area, or just making sure you aren't getting behind the wheel after a night out (or a Happy Hour that turns into a few hours) -- it's super convenient and easy to open an app and get a ride.
Stunning Views While Riding a Horse on Popham Beach Is Your Next Maine Adventure
Picture a majestic vacation on a white sandy beach overlooking the great blue sea. I immediately envision what could be an Old Spice commercial of a long-haired lady in a flowy white dress on an open beach at sunset with a horse on the shore. Majestic, right?. Well, I’m kind...
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers
The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
Here’s What New Englanders Will Miss the Most About Summer
Well, friends, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer will officially come to an end next week. Yes, it's true that some of us won't miss this time of year. The heat can be too much, the bugs are a nuisance, and depending on how humid and muggy it gets, the gradual drop in temperature could actually be a relief for many as we enter the colder months.
Ranked: Top 25 Beers in New Hampshire According to Beer Advocate
My favorite three words. This is certainly a passion of mine and many others. People love local beer. Each area of the United States brews beers slightly differently. For example, New England IPA's are different from a West Coast IPA. West Coast Indian Pale Ales have been around for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist
I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
Enter Your Medieval Era by Visiting These 6 Castles in New Hampshire & Massachusetts
We're not going to lie, these majestic places are so incredibly cool. You'd typically expect to find castles all over Europe, but did you know that we have several of them here in New Hampshire and Massachusetts? They may be replicas rather than authentic structures dating back to medieval times, but that doesn't change the fact that entering these spaces feels like taking a step back in time.
How Long Does It Take Stephen King to Earn What You Earn in a Year?
Author Stephen King is one of Maine's most famous celebrities. Sure you've got your Patrick Dempsey and your Anna Kendrick, but Stephen King lives here and it wouldn't be impossible for you to spot him at high school basketball playoffs or anywhere in Maine for that matter. He's made a...
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine
People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Acadia Voted 15th Most-popular Destination on America’s Bucket List
Acadia National Park just finished in the 15th spot in a survey about what local natural landmarks Americans would most like to visit. Mainers know how special Acadia is and would probably vote it higher than 15th. But not finishing in the top 15 is a good thing. We’re blessed....
Maine’s Stephen King Wrote Under a Pseudonym to See if People Would Still Like His Work
Perhaps no modern author has been more open about writer’s block and self-doubt than Maine’s own Stephen King. Often regarded as one of the greatest novelists of all-time, and undoubtedly one of the most prolific, King has been candid about the struggle writers face to put words on the page. In 2000, he published the memoir “On Writing,” which detailed his personal struggles both en route to and during his reign as the godfather of horror literature.
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Is It Illegal To Flip Off A Cop in Maine?
Okay, sometimes we don't think before we do and this is one of those circumstances. Flipping anyone off is an insult and I don't think in any culture it is a term of endearment. But many people do it because they are unable to use their words. In my opinion,...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0