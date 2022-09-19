ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mainers Are Divided On What’s Being Called a Portland ‘Uber Scam’

Uber (or Lyft, or any rideshare program really) has been a God send to us for years. Whether it's a ride to or from the airport for a flight out of the area, or just making sure you aren't getting behind the wheel after a night out (or a Happy Hour that turns into a few hours) -- it's super convenient and easy to open an app and get a ride.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers

The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
MAINE STATE
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?

It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
MAINE STATE
Here’s What New Englanders Will Miss the Most About Summer

Well, friends, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer will officially come to an end next week. Yes, it's true that some of us won't miss this time of year. The heat can be too much, the bugs are a nuisance, and depending on how humid and muggy it gets, the gradual drop in temperature could actually be a relief for many as we enter the colder months.
TRAVEL
Ranked: Top 25 Beers in New Hampshire According to Beer Advocate

My favorite three words. This is certainly a passion of mine and many others. People love local beer. Each area of the United States brews beers slightly differently. For example, New England IPA's are different from a West Coast IPA. West Coast Indian Pale Ales have been around for a...
DRINKS
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist

I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
MAINE STATE
Enter Your Medieval Era by Visiting These 6 Castles in New Hampshire & Massachusetts

We're not going to lie, these majestic places are so incredibly cool. You'd typically expect to find castles all over Europe, but did you know that we have several of them here in New Hampshire and Massachusetts? They may be replicas rather than authentic structures dating back to medieval times, but that doesn't change the fact that entering these spaces feels like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine

People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
Maine’s Stephen King Wrote Under a Pseudonym to See if People Would Still Like His Work

Perhaps no modern author has been more open about writer’s block and self-doubt than Maine’s own Stephen King. Often regarded as one of the greatest novelists of all-time, and undoubtedly one of the most prolific, King has been candid about the struggle writers face to put words on the page. In 2000, he published the memoir “On Writing,” which detailed his personal struggles both en route to and during his reign as the godfather of horror literature.
MAINE STATE
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE
Is It Illegal To Flip Off A Cop in Maine?

Okay, sometimes we don't think before we do and this is one of those circumstances. Flipping anyone off is an insult and I don't think in any culture it is a term of endearment. But many people do it because they are unable to use their words. In my opinion,...
MAINE STATE
Community Policy