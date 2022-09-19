Read full article on original website
KLTV
Carthage coach excited about homecoming game against Bullard
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage Coach Scott Surratt says Friday night will be “a special night” when Bullard visits for homecoming. The undefeated Bulldogs are coming off a 42-0 road win over Marshall in Week 4. Bullard lost to Mineola, 44-43. Surratt’s interview was featured on Red Zone...
KLTV
2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Twice this week, Alabama’s rich football program got a yes from East Texas athletes. Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement. After we congratulated him, Renaud was asked if the recruiting...
KLTV
Michael Coleman impressed with opponents’ support of injured Troup player
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Coleman says Troup has had a difficult couple of weeks since the start of football season. Troup High School football player Cooper Reid suffered a head injury during their game against Buffalo on Sept. 9. During Friday’s game against Paul Pewitt, Pewitt ISD offered gifts...
KLTV
‘Dudes holding doors’ support kids during Tyler ISD ‘Hello Week’
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Historical Museum Director Lindsay Loy about this Saturday’s Landmarks of Longview Bus tours in Longview. This year the tours are of homes built with money earned in the East Texas oil field. Appeals court rules bond ‘excessive’ for Smith County constable...
KLTV
Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Texas Historical Marker in public square
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city celebrated its 150th anniversary Wednesday during an official Texas historical marker dedication ceremony. “So today we dedicate this marker which we hope future generations will enjoy and learn about their past,” says Dr. Deborah Burkett with the Cherokee County Historical Commission during her speech in Jacksonville.
themonitor.net
Athens High School announces homecoming court
Athens High School names their 2022 Homecoming Court during halftime of their football game Sept. 16 against Kaufman. The 2022 Athens Homecoming Queen Hailey Miranda (from left) stands with Junior Princess Ximena Hermosillo, Sophomore Duchess Brylie Davila and Freshman Duchess Teneja Chancellor.
KLTV
WebXtra: Pumpkins thrive in East Texas despite recent drought
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kama Bozeman, Owner of YesterLand Farm takes KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti on a tour of the farm. Bozeman said despite the drought, pumpkins are in great supply this year, but inflation has increased the cost of transporting the pumpkins.
KLTV
Methodist Disaffiliation
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
Officials respond to 2-vehicle wreck on County Road 289 in Chapel Hill area
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a pin-in crash on County Road 289 in the Chapel Hill area Wednesday afternoon. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Larry Christian, the crash near 12330 CR 289 involves two vehicles, a blue car and a black pick up truck with a trailer.
Inflation is causing some East Texans to visit local food banks for their first time
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Inflation and high-level fuel prices have put pressure on East Texans, even simple items at the grocery store have become too high. On Wednesday, the East Texas Food Bank offered a mobile distribution at Bud Moody Stadium. “When I go, I would say get beans, get some eggs. Beans and eggs […]
Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire
As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
KLTV
WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County
KLTV

WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County
KLTV
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar car collection auction begins Thursday
KLTV

Marshall man's multi-million dollar car collection auction begins Thursday

Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Historical Marker in public square. A crowd made up of people from around East Texas, gathered this afternoon on Jacksonville's public square to celebrate the city's 150th anniversary. The Hazel Tilton Park in downtown Jacksonville was selected as home for the new marker.
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal resigns
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal resigns
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon. The officials reported that a major crash occurred between a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KTBS
1 dead in Texas oil well site accident
HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
