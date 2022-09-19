Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral.

The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them.

The great-grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II stood with senior royals as they watched the coffin make its journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, where it will be laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private burial.

The young prince and princess attended the funeral services at both Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, and in St George’s chapel in Windsor on Monday afternoon, with their family.

George wore a navy blue suit with a black tie, while Charlotte wore a black dress coat with a pleated back, similar to the one worn by her mother. She also wore a black hat with a black ribbon.

Many said they were “so proud” of the children, who are attending the ceremony without their youngest sibling, four-year-old Prince Louis.

On social media, fans have also praised Prince William and Kate’s children and sent them their condolences as they mourn their great-grandmother.

Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George that he has to bow when the funeral cortège passes (Independent TV)

Princess Charlotte stood with the senior royals after the funeral at Windsor (Getty Images)

Members of the royal family, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Peter Phillips, and the Earl of Snowdon, arriving at the state funeral (PA Wire)

Princess of Wales offers comforting hand to the young prince and princess (Getty Images)

Some people could relate to the children’s experience in attending a funeral at a young age.

“I was nine when I attended my nana’s funeral and I still to this day remember how scary/sad I found it all – I can’t imagine how George and Charlotte must be feeling,” one person recalled.

Another said: “So emotional. When I saw Princess Charlotte and Prince George as well, that set me off.”

King Charles III fights back tears after his mother’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault (Reuters)

King Charles III appeared to fight back tears watching his late mother being lowered into the Royal Vault in St George’s chapel while an emotionally-charged chorus of God Save the King was sung.

Some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders and royals – attended the service in the 1,269-year-old abbey while hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor.