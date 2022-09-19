Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: How did the day unfold?

In the first funeral of its kind since 1952, Britain has laid to rest its longest-living monarch, Queen Elizabeth II .

World leaders and mourners from across the globe gathered in Westminster Abbey for a royal state funeral, a ceremony not seen since the death of the Queen’s father, King George VI.

Steeped in tradition, it was a day filled with many symbolic gestures and movements, from the conclusion of the Queen’s lying-in-state, to the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

This video explains each of the key steps as they took place on Monday, 19 September.

