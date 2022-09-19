Read full article on original website
Tacoma Business Wins Pitch Contest for Women-Owned Businesses
A Tacoma maker of allergy friendly baked goods won a business pitch contest last week for women-owned businesses in Puget Sound and collected $20,000 to help grow its business. Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods, owned by A Kouture, was among six South Sound companies finishing in the top 10 of...
Department of Labor & Industries Awards $1.8 Million to Support Apprenticeships
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries recently started issuing grants to apprenticeship programs statewide. About $1.8 million will be disseminated this summer and fall — and, according to a release, more is on the way. “These funds will improve apprenticeship technology and ensure apprentices have access to...
