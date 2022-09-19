ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Slow North brings all-natural home goods to Austin and beyond

Slow North specializes in essential oil soy candles. (Courtesy David Aldridge) Slow North, an all-natural home goods store based in Northwest Austin, rose from humble beginnings. The shop's owner and CEO Michelle Simmons grew the business from a backyard candle-making operation to a nationally recognized brand with a full storefront and studio space.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Gorjana to bring everyday fine jewelry to northwest Austin

Gorjana, a California-based fine statement jewelry store, will offer services such as engraving, same-day delivery, pickup and online orders this October at the Domain Northside. (Courtesy Gorjana) Gorjana jewelers, a California-based fine jewelry store, will open a second Austin location in the Domain Northside this October at 3120 Palm Way,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm

The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Expert Says Hill Country Can Protect Aquifers by Protecting Land

Sharlene Leurig, a water-planning expert, says the best way to protect aquifers in the face of drought and explosive growth is to keep the land above their recharge zones as open as possible. The CEO of Texas Water Trade will discuss “Protecting Land to Protect Water” 6 p.m. Wednesday at...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin

The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
AUSTIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
LOCKHART, TX
Community Impact Austin

Shield Ranch Foundation opening new campsite in Austin

Campsite at Shield Ranch is a new area open for public use Sept. 24. (Courtesy Shield Ranch Foundation) Shield Ranch, located at the center of the Barton Creek watershed 18 miles southwest of downtown Austin in Travis and Hays counties, is opening a new sustainably designed campsite Sept. 24 at 10417 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
BoardingArea

Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX

We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon

I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
TEXAS STATE
