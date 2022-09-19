The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO