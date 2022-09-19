Read full article on original website
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
Slow North brings all-natural home goods to Austin and beyond
Slow North specializes in essential oil soy candles. (Courtesy David Aldridge) Slow North, an all-natural home goods store based in Northwest Austin, rose from humble beginnings. The shop's owner and CEO Michelle Simmons grew the business from a backyard candle-making operation to a nationally recognized brand with a full storefront and studio space.
Gorjana to bring everyday fine jewelry to northwest Austin
Gorjana, a California-based fine statement jewelry store, will offer services such as engraving, same-day delivery, pickup and online orders this October at the Domain Northside. (Courtesy Gorjana) Gorjana jewelers, a California-based fine jewelry store, will open a second Austin location in the Domain Northside this October at 3120 Palm Way,...
Texas' iconic Black's BBQ chain illegally let managers keep $230,000 in worker tips, feds say
The order affects 274 workers at Black's, which operates restaurants in Austin, New Braunfels, Lockhart and San Marcos.
KVUE
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
tpr.org
San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm
The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
San Antonio landmark demolition approved, making way for food truck park
The landmark was hit by a fire in March.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Hobby Lobby at West William Cannon Drive and MoPac celebrates grand opening
The store is open in time for the upcoming holiday season. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact Newspaper) Hobby Lobby's newest Austin location had its grand opening Sept. 19 at 6600 S. MoPac. The store is a relocation of the now closed Brodie Oaks shopping center location, formerly at 4040 S. Lamar Blvd....
mycanyonlake.com
Expert Says Hill Country Can Protect Aquifers by Protecting Land
Sharlene Leurig, a water-planning expert, says the best way to protect aquifers in the face of drought and explosive growth is to keep the land above their recharge zones as open as possible. The CEO of Texas Water Trade will discuss “Protecting Land to Protect Water” 6 p.m. Wednesday at...
The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin
The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
Affordable housing production in Austin remains well off 10-year target
East Austin has added thousands of housing units since 2018. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The first four years of a 10-year plan to boost Austin's housing stock have seen the city remain well short of its housing production goals—especially for affordable additions. In response to an increasing population and...
Shield Ranch Foundation opening new campsite in Austin
Campsite at Shield Ranch is a new area open for public use Sept. 24. (Courtesy Shield Ranch Foundation) Shield Ranch, located at the center of the Barton Creek watershed 18 miles southwest of downtown Austin in Travis and Hays counties, is opening a new sustainably designed campsite Sept. 24 at 10417 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin.
Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX
We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
lavacacountytoday.com
Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon
I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
