Read full article on original website
Related
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
I-GMAP hosts seminar on approaching sensitive historical topics
On Monday, the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention (I-GMAP) held a seminar about Holocaust Education where they addressed the question, “How do we teach sensitive history?”. Speaking on the topic was Jeffrey Parker, a program coordinator at the Levine Institute of Holocaust Education at the United States...
Whit
Tagging Tweedie Hits Edleman College of Communication & Creative Arts
A mysterious new hashtag has taken over Edleman College of Communication & Creative Arts (ECCCA). The “#TaggingTweedie” challenge tasked students with posting pictures with the dean of the college, Sanford Tweedie. This challenge was all started by a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that quickly took...
Phys.org
A handful of universities seem to control flow of ideas, people in academia
Just five U.S. universities have trained 1-in-8 tenure-track faculty members serving at the nation's institutions of higher learning, according to new University of Colorado Boulder research. The study, published Sept. 21 in the journal Nature, takes the most exhaustive look yet at the structure of the American professoriate—capturing data on...
Comments / 0