New Greening Youth Foundation CEO reflects on Atlanta’s greenspaces, diversifying careers in conservation

saportareport.com
Intuit + Mailchimp pledge to continue its support of the Atlanta community
Mailchimp, and its new owner, Intuit, held an afterparty in Atlanta Tuesday evening to reassure the local community that the technology company is not going anywhere. Intuit, based in Mountain View, Calif., completed its $12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp on Nov. 1. 2021. The invitation to the afterparty event, held...
saportareport.com
The GEEARS Mayor’s Summer Reading Club Wraps Up Its 10th Season
We came, we read, and we gave away a lot of books at a lot of enriching programs. The Mayor’s Summer Reading Club’s tenth season ended last month. Let us count the ways the bookish summer thrilled us:. We returned to many in-person events after two virtual summers....
Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
In Atlanta, a growing movement among historians and others to rename the "1906 Atlanta Race Riot" the "1906 Atlanta Race Massacre."
Kemp to use $30 million in COVID relief funds to fight housing insecurity
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside Future Fund...
OPINION: History of South Atlanta neighborhood is a legacy to be honored
Opinion: Preserving the character and history of Atlanta communities also requires a certain rootedness and desire to make connections between the past and present.
OPINION: 50 years ago, our parish was microcosm of the times. Still is.
Last week, I found myself in the principal’s office of Christ the King Catholic grammar school on the South Side of Chic...
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Homegrown's Jamila Norman Offers Growing Advice For Those With Limited Space – Exclusive
"Homegrown" star and urban farming expert Jamila Norman shared her best tips for getting started with a garden when you don't have much space.
Atlanta Daily World
Morehouse School of Medicine Receives $11.5M from Historically Black Medical Colleges Initiative
New CZI Program Brings Together Morehouse School of Medicine, Charles Drew University College of Medicine, Howard University College of Medicine, and Meharry Medical College to Accelerate Precision Health. Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) today announced a partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and the nation’s three other Historically Black...
Aging in Atlanta event returns in person this fall
For the first time since 2019, the fall Aging in Atlanta event is back in person.
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Global Conference Prepares to Take Its Curtain Call
ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A global movement culminates next week. Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference at the Georgia World Congress Center on Sept. 22 – Sept. 24 will host more than 20,000 women from around the world. Female titans of business and powerhouse artists have joined the conference to lend […]
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
Atlanta airport named No. 3 ‘megahub’ for international connectivity
Hartsfield-Jackson ranked third in the world for international flight connectivity in a new report.
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
saportareport.com
For a while, it was king of the hill
There was a time when movie-goers had a number of choices in downtown Atlanta. From the Loew’s Grand and the Paramount to the 81 and the Roxy, the options on Peachtree Street were plentiful. In the early 20th century, Atlanta boasted the largest movie theater in the Southeast and it’s still in operation today. Only, it may not be the one you’re think it is. Let’s find out in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
