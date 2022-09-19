ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New Greening Youth Foundation CEO reflects on Atlanta’s greenspaces, diversifying careers in conservation

By Hannah E. Jones
saportareport.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
saportareport.com

Intuit + Mailchimp pledge to continue its support of the Atlanta community

Mailchimp, and its new owner, Intuit, held an afterparty in Atlanta Tuesday evening to reassure the local community that the technology company is not going anywhere. Intuit, based in Mountain View, Calif., completed its $12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp on Nov. 1. 2021. The invitation to the afterparty event, held...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

The GEEARS Mayor’s Summer Reading Club Wraps Up Its 10th Season

We came, we read, and we gave away a lot of books at a lot of enriching programs. The Mayor’s Summer Reading Club’s tenth season ended last month. Let us count the ways the bookish summer thrilled us:. We returned to many in-person events after two virtual summers....
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenspace#National Parks Service#Internship#Charity#Gyf#Outdoor Outreach
Atlanta Daily World

Morehouse School of Medicine Receives $11.5M from Historically Black Medical Colleges Initiative

New CZI Program Brings Together Morehouse School of Medicine, Charles Drew University College of Medicine, Howard University College of Medicine, and Meharry Medical College to Accelerate Precision Health. Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) today announced a partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and the nation’s three other Historically Black...
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic

Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Atlanta Daily World

Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating

Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

For a while, it was king of the hill

There was a time when movie-goers had a number of choices in downtown Atlanta. From the Loew’s Grand and the Paramount to the 81 and the Roxy, the options on Peachtree Street were plentiful. In the early 20th century, Atlanta boasted the largest movie theater in the Southeast and it’s still in operation today. Only, it may not be the one you’re think it is. Let’s find out in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy