Boats & Watercrafts

KYTV

When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it hasn’t felt like it, the first official day of fall arrives September 22, meaning shorter days and beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red leaves are on the way. Some trees, like maple and black walnut, have already started their transition. “Typically...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

The Future Of Ha Ha Tonka Park? Missouri Asks For Community Input

Want a say in the future of Ha Ha Tonka State Park? Missouri State Parks is planning recreational opportunities, infrastructure and amenities, and they're asking the public for input. A 30-day comment period began Sept. 21, with a survey available online. Click here. This survey kick-starts the park’s conceptual development...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: Choppers, Cruisers, Crotch Rockets & Trikes At Lake Of The Ozarks Bikefest

Bikefest brings motorcycle enthusiasts and motorcycles of all shapes and sizes to Lake of the Ozarks every September. This one was no different, and the Lake of the Ozarks rumbled through the weekend with the sounds of thousands of bikers cruising. Check out photos below. Photos by Brad Glidewell Photography...
CARS
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front

Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIX 105.7

A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]

The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
Boats & Watercrafts
Lifestyle
Travel
Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Guenther Wilhelm von Hoff (March 23, 1948 - September 17, 2022)

Guenther Wilhelm von Hoff, son of Wilhelm Wagner von Hoff and Margot Wagner von Hoff was born, March 23, 1948 in Marktoberdorf, Germany. He departed this life, September 17, 2022, at the Lake of the Ozarks at the age of seventy-four. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife...
OBITUARIES
KRMS Radio

Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest 2022 In The Books & Businesses Say It Was A Success

Participants in the just ended Lake of the Ozarks BikeFest are savoring the memories of a safe event that enjoyed perfect weather. The event drawing the predicted 120-thousand if not more folks from all over the country and many businesses are savoring the money the event brought into their coffers, while law enforcement is reporting no major problems or incidents during the 5 day period.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

CWD Drop-Off Sites Available For Deer Hunters In Camden County

To make it easier for deer hunters to help monitor Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has deployed deer head drop-off sites in two counties in the Central region. Each site has a freezer that will preserve the samples, which will be picked up later by MDC staff for CWD testing. To submit a deer head for testing, hunters will be required to cut off the head in advance, so it can be left in the freezer.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Rare dog loses 40 pounds while missing for 3 weeks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An extremely rare dog that went missing at the end of August was found Tuesday. Tito is a championship-winning endangered otterhound. He went missing the day his family arrived at their new home in west St. Louis County. A missing dog flyer was stuck to a stop sign just 20 feet […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Cities For Retirement Outside of St. Louis, Missouri

Missouri, affectionately known as the Show-Me State, is a Midwest state rich in farmland and barbeque. Perhaps most well-known for St. Louis’ Gateway Arch, Missouri has an exceptional climate for retirees who like to experience four seasons, although tornadoes are common in April and May. Compared to the rest...
MISSOURI STATE

