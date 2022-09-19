Read full article on original website
KYTV
When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it hasn’t felt like it, the first official day of fall arrives September 22, meaning shorter days and beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red leaves are on the way. Some trees, like maple and black walnut, have already started their transition. “Typically...
lakeexpo.com
The Future Of Ha Ha Tonka Park? Missouri Asks For Community Input
Want a say in the future of Ha Ha Tonka State Park? Missouri State Parks is planning recreational opportunities, infrastructure and amenities, and they're asking the public for input. A 30-day comment period began Sept. 21, with a survey available online. Click here. This survey kick-starts the park’s conceptual development...
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Bikefest Brings Thousands Of Motorcyclists To Lake Of The Ozarks
Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The two hottest of the hotspots: Harley Davidson in Osage Beach, and the Lake Ozark Strip. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info...
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Choppers, Cruisers, Crotch Rockets & Trikes At Lake Of The Ozarks Bikefest
Bikefest brings motorcycle enthusiasts and motorcycles of all shapes and sizes to Lake of the Ozarks every September. This one was no different, and the Lake of the Ozarks rumbled through the weekend with the sounds of thousands of bikers cruising. Check out photos below. Photos by Brad Glidewell Photography...
CARS・
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
Video Shows a Missouri Garbage Truck that Caught Fire Tuesday
A resident in Mehlville, Missouri heard 3 booms and an explosion that was deafening Tuesday afternoon. She then grabbed her phone camera and captured video of what she later learned was a garbage truck that had caught fire. Fox 2 St. Louis just shared this video on YouTube that was...
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
lakeexpo.com
Guenther Wilhelm von Hoff (March 23, 1948 - September 17, 2022)
Guenther Wilhelm von Hoff, son of Wilhelm Wagner von Hoff and Margot Wagner von Hoff was born, March 23, 1948 in Marktoberdorf, Germany. He departed this life, September 17, 2022, at the Lake of the Ozarks at the age of seventy-four. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife...
KRMS Radio
Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest 2022 In The Books & Businesses Say It Was A Success
Participants in the just ended Lake of the Ozarks BikeFest are savoring the memories of a safe event that enjoyed perfect weather. The event drawing the predicted 120-thousand if not more folks from all over the country and many businesses are savoring the money the event brought into their coffers, while law enforcement is reporting no major problems or incidents during the 5 day period.
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
lakeexpo.com
CWD Drop-Off Sites Available For Deer Hunters In Camden County
To make it easier for deer hunters to help monitor Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has deployed deer head drop-off sites in two counties in the Central region. Each site has a freezer that will preserve the samples, which will be picked up later by MDC staff for CWD testing. To submit a deer head for testing, hunters will be required to cut off the head in advance, so it can be left in the freezer.
Rare dog loses 40 pounds while missing for 3 weeks
ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An extremely rare dog that went missing at the end of August was found Tuesday. Tito is a championship-winning endangered otterhound. He went missing the day his family arrived at their new home in west St. Louis County. A missing dog flyer was stuck to a stop sign just 20 feet […]
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
Yes, There’s a Real Vampire Killing Kit You Can See in Missouri
You never know when you'll run into a vampire in Missouri. That's why it's a good thing that there's a real vampire killing kit to protect you against the forces of darkness that you can road trip and see. What's in a real vampire killing kit (the Missouri version)?. If...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities For Retirement Outside of St. Louis, Missouri
Missouri, affectionately known as the Show-Me State, is a Midwest state rich in farmland and barbeque. Perhaps most well-known for St. Louis’ Gateway Arch, Missouri has an exceptional climate for retirees who like to experience four seasons, although tornadoes are common in April and May. Compared to the rest...
