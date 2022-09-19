Mayor William E. Cooper, at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday, honored Marvin Pinckney for his life-saving heroic actions earlier this month. Pinckney, a retired Army command sergeant major, was in his garage Sept. 3 when he noticed flames coming from a neighbor’s home on Bellwood Road. He called 911 and entered the home to rescue Mary Griffin and her caregiver. With the help of passersby, Pinckney was able to evacuate the women from the home.

