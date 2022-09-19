Read full article on original website
Mayor honors local man for life-saving actions
Mayor William E. Cooper, at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday, honored Marvin Pinckney for his life-saving heroic actions earlier this month. Pinckney, a retired Army command sergeant major, was in his garage Sept. 3 when he noticed flames coming from a neighbor’s home on Bellwood Road. He called 911 and entered the home to rescue Mary Griffin and her caregiver. With the help of passersby, Pinckney was able to evacuate the women from the home.
Marshall sworn in as City Prosecutor
Local attorney Ashley Marshall became City Prosecutor after being sworn in at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 20. Municipal Judge Paul Sherling administered the oath of office. Marshall’s husband, J.B, and sons, Jace and Will, were by her side. She was appointed by Mayor William E. Cooper.
Vernon fires second clerk in seven months
The Vernon City Council moved to fire City Clerk Karen White when they met in regular session Monday night. The move came after allegations of assault and intimidation and inappropriate behavior had been brought to light over the last few meetings. City Attorney Michelle Jordan advised the council that she...
Dothan commission denies church property rezone, pastor speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan. Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned.
Marianna park being restored for $400k after Michael damage
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park. Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna. “Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s […]
Hartford cuts police, raises power bill
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Hartford city council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget during their Monday meeting. But the passing of the budget is not the best news for residents — it comes with an electric rate increase. “The people we buy power from basically doubled the...
JANET LEIGH CORNEIL
Janet Leigh Corneil, 72, of Enterprise, passed away, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Medical Center Enterprise. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Private interment will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Enterprise Music Ministry.
“So our district is going in the right area.” Liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The application for Sandhar Liquor on 3rd avenue in Dothan was tabled by the Dothan City Commission on September 6th after residents expressed their concerns about the store coming to their neighborhood, and on Tuesday Sandhar Liquor learned its fate. “We did not get a...
in 1969, Mrs. Walt Flanders, Jr. turned dream into reality
In 1969, the Troy Messenger ran a series of stories called careers for women. Here is another interesting story. “Nursing was a childhood dream, I guess I never have outgrown it.” With the encouragement of her parents, Mrs. Shirley Flanders turned her dream into a career as a registered nurse.
Dozens indicted in feeding scandal. Could Dothan be next?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nearly 50 people have been charged with stealing from a Minnesota child nutrition program like the one targeted in a Dothan investigation. Prosecutors in Minneapolis allege those indicted created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children, then sought reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?
Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
Walton Co. Clerk of Courts addresses fraud investigation
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The investigation into the Walton County Board of County Commissioners’ spending has come to a close, but the fallout continues. Earlier this summer the Clerk of Courts, Alex Alford, released a report alleging the entire commission misspent taxpayer money. The investigation started with an anonymous tip to Alford’s office about […]
UAB dental clinic planned for Dothan receives final approval
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A University of Alabama Birmingham satellite dental clinic has received final approval from the school’s trustees with their vote coming Friday. “We are looking forward to serving the residents of the Dothan community and surrounding region,” said Russell S. Taichman, DMD, dean of the UAB School of Dentistry.
Ribbon cutting of new Elba Healthcare Clinic
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Better news today than a decade ago when Western Coffee County received a blow after Elba Hospital closed its doors for the final time leaving a large segment of the population without nearby medical care. As of September 20, Elba Healthcare, a satellite facility operated by Mizell...
Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit
19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. Hartford considering power rate increase, talks expenses. Updated: 5 hours ago. On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council...
JAIL Report for September 20,2022
Clifford Barber, 29, Blakley, Georgia: Failure to appear- worthless checks: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Griffey, 31, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release for battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Dickens, 34, Marianna, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Marianna Police Department. Robin Roberts,...
Manhunt still ongoing
According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, a manhunt for a white male, age mid 30’s, was still ongoing as of Monday, Sept 19, at 4 p.m. He stated deputies tried to make contact with a gentleman on Kolb City Road, Sunday, Sept. 18, in relation to complaint issues.
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
