Read full article on original website
Related
kychamberbottomline.com
Tax reform puts Kentucky on a trajectory to compete for workers, jobs, and economic opportunity
At the interim joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting Wednesday, Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Dr. Charles Aull and Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Katherine Loughead testified on Kentucky’s progress and opportunities for competitive growth. In 2018 and 2019, the General Assembly passed reforms to...
clayconews.com
Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky
GUTHRIE, KY - Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to help the southern Pennyrile Region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell...
Construction of EV battery plants in Hardin County expected to start by end of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been nearly a year since Ford Motor Company announced a nearly $6 billion investment into Kentucky to build twin electric battery plants in Hardin County, to further what the automaker sees as the future. Now, we're getting a better understanding of the timeline for construction...
hazard-herald.com
Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana attorneys general warn that tracking gun sales could violate privacy laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana's attorneys general are urging credit card companies to avoid tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. Attorneys General Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita signed onto a 24-state coalition that warns banks, American Express, Mastercard and Visa that tracking guns and ammo purchases may violate privacy laws.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky
FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - As part of an initiative between governors in several other states, Kentucky officials are trying to create a network that would bring more jobs to the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday the Bluegrass State is teaming up with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and...
Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers discuss next steps after income tax cut
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Income taxes will go down half a percent because of House Bill 8 from earlier this year, but the real impact is still far off. “House Bill 8 is a long game,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce researcher Charles Aull told lawmakers Wednesday. “That bill is going to be moving through our system for years and years and years. Really, you’re probably looking at — if everything goes right — we’ll still be talking about that bill for a full decade.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear presents $30M to construct natural gas pipeline in southern Pennyrile region
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to support the southern Pennyrile region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The governor says this new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to...
wkdzradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Kentucky gets federal approval for $70million statewide electric vehicle charging network
Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70-million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Keep Tumbling In West Kentucky
Gas prices are continuing to take their precipitous tumble, opening this week in west central Kentucky nine cents lower than last. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, petroleum in west Kentucky is now at an average $3.20 per gallon. Prices dipping below $3.00/gallon by the winter holidays is becoming a real possibility.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WKYT 27
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
WTVQ
Taiwan officials visit Kentucky in anticipation of future corn, soybean purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Members of Kentucky corn and soybean associations joined representatives from the Republic of China (Taiwan) at an event Friday, Sept. 16 to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to purchase corn and soybean products from United States farmers over the next two years. The...
thelevisalazer.com
Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
wymt.com
Interim committee addresses Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the classroom...at least, that is what education leaders told lawmakers in an interim committee Tuesday. That is a process that could even start while potential teachers are still in high school. The director of...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Comments / 2