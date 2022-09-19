ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tax reform puts Kentucky on a trajectory to compete for workers, jobs, and economic opportunity

At the interim joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting Wednesday, Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Dr. Charles Aull and Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Katherine Loughead testified on Kentucky’s progress and opportunities for competitive growth. In 2018 and 2019, the General Assembly passed reforms to...
Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky

GUTHRIE, KY - Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to help the southern Pennyrile Region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell...
Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
Kentucky lawmakers discuss next steps after income tax cut

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Income taxes will go down half a percent because of House Bill 8 from earlier this year, but the real impact is still far off. “House Bill 8 is a long game,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce researcher Charles Aull told lawmakers Wednesday. “That bill is going to be moving through our system for years and years and years. Really, you’re probably looking at — if everything goes right — we’ll still be talking about that bill for a full decade.”
More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Kentucky gets federal approval for $70million statewide electric vehicle charging network

Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70-million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production...
Gas Prices Keep Tumbling In West Kentucky

Gas prices are continuing to take their precipitous tumble, opening this week in west central Kentucky nine cents lower than last. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, petroleum in west Kentucky is now at an average $3.20 per gallon. Prices dipping below $3.00/gallon by the winter holidays is becoming a real possibility.
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
Interim committee addresses Kentucky’s teacher shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the classroom...at least, that is what education leaders told lawmakers in an interim committee Tuesday. That is a process that could even start while potential teachers are still in high school. The director of...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.

