SALINAS, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona has dumped tremendous amounts of rain on Puerto Rico, leaving parts of the island underwater. According to the National Weather Service, more than 2 feet of rain is estimated to have fallen across southeastern parts of the island as of Monday morning. Salinas, located on the southeast coast, received more than 18 inches of rain. The town got 2.2 inches of rain in just an hour and wind gusts of 55 mph at the height of the storm, according to the NWS.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO