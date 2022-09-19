Read full article on original website
Drone video shows neighborhoods in Puerto Rico underwater after Hurricane Fiona
SALINAS, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona has dumped tremendous amounts of rain on Puerto Rico, leaving parts of the island underwater. According to the National Weather Service, more than 2 feet of rain is estimated to have fallen across southeastern parts of the island as of Monday morning. Salinas, located on the southeast coast, received more than 18 inches of rain. The town got 2.2 inches of rain in just an hour and wind gusts of 55 mph at the height of the storm, according to the NWS.
Fact Check: Minnesota isn't rushing to adopt California's gas-car sales ban
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As California moves toward banning sales of new gas-powered vehicles in 2035, Minnesota isn't rushing headfirst to join the Golden State. There are no plans to implement a California-style ban here, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign tells FOX 9 in his most definitive statement on the issue. In recent public statements, Walz's regulators haven't ruled out the idea but haven't embraced it, either.
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
Fall colors in Minnesota: Where to see the best fall foliage
(FOX 9) - Fall is officially here and the leaves are beginning to change across the Midwest. With hot temperatures this summer, the time for peak colors might be later this year, but there are many great places in Minnesota to see the brilliant fall foliage. Grab a pumpkin spice...
Officials expect a great year for fall foliage in Minnesota
Just as quickly as it began, summer is already on its way out. But, if you are looking forward to fall, we have some good news for you. Experts say conditions are right for some gorgeous fall foliage.
Minnesota weather: Our summer heat is lasting longer
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday was the 18th 90-plus degree day in the Twin Cities, which is one of the latest times in the year we have eclipsed that mark. But what may be far more impressive is just how long our summer-style warmth has lasted. This graphic shows the...
Minnesota weather: Hot and humid on Tuesday, then it will feel like fall
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's going to be hot and humid on Tuesday, before a cold front moves in and cools things off. The high on Tuesday will be 89 degrees in the Twin Cities, but it'll feel more like the 90s with the heat index as dew points soar into tropical levels during the late afternoon and evening hours.
More people getting help in Minnesota after 988 suicide hotline change
(FOX 9) - Minnesota has seen an increase in calls for suicide prevention and crisis support since mid-July. In July, the country rolled out the new nationwide 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Minnesota Department of Health wants to highlight the new lifeline during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The lifeline and Minnesota’s four call centers offer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, authorities said
Minnesota public safety officials say they believe the swatting calls at Minnesota schools on Wednesday came from the same person. At least 15 schools in Minnesota were targeted with calls reporting fake school shootings, resulting in a large law enforcement response.
Gov. Walz discusses Minnesota's 'increased public safety presence'
(FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz and state law enforcement officials discussed "ongoing, increased public safety presence" in a news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. The governor was joined by Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans, Interim Metro Transit Police...
Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
Lawsuit by medical marijuana provider could shake up THC landscape in Minnesota
Edibles have quickly become big business in Minnesota after the state legalized allowing hemp-derived THC to be used in food products earlier this year. But, now a lawsuit from a medical marijuana company could shake up the landscape.
Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
Woman wins $100K lottery twice in 2 years
An Iowa woman has now won two $100,000 lottery prizes in a little more than two years. Mary Starks' latest $100,000 prize came in the Iowa Lottery's "Hit It Big!" scratch game. She claimed the first top prize available in that game. "It was exciting and kind of scary and...
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
MN School Safety Center says relationship rebuilding is key to school safety
(FOX 9) - As the school year gets started and pandemic restrictions ease, Randy Johnson, director of the Minnesota School Safety Center, part of the Minnesota Department of Safety, says he believes rebuilding relationships between schools, students and families is key to keeping schools safe. The Minnesota School Safety Center...
Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
Cheesesteak search: FOX 9 looks for the best Philly ahead of the Vikings vs. Eagles
Known as Philadelphia’s favorite sandwich, the Philly cheesesteak is also made by local restaurants in the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Hannah Flood goes on a search for an authentic one.
New lawsuit could open the door to recreational pot, legal expert says
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A lawsuit filed last week in Minnesota state court could open the door to full legalization of recreational marijuana, according to one legal expert. Carol Moss specializes in Minnesota cannabis law and says if a judge rules in the plaintiff’s favor, the court would have to issue an order allowing the sale of THC products derived from marijuana – which she says in essence would allow recreational marijuana to be sold.
