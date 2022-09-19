Read full article on original website
Local shop caters to Greek life
Located in the Railroad Square Art District at 682 McDonnell Drive, sits the only store in Tallahassee servicing the Greek letter organizations of more than 50,000 students across FAMU and FSU. The locally owned retailer specializes in merchandise for fraternity and sorority apparel and paraphernalia as well as game-day essentials...
Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?
The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
Where’s the homecoming buzz?
Florida A&M University is known for having one of the best HBCU homecomings. Students and alumni travel from across the globe to enjoy a week full of exciting events. The weeks leading up to homecoming are a highly anticipated time filled with whispers of who will be on hand. In previous years, the student body would be abuzz with talk of different headliners, events taking place and news of special guests.
New skate club open to one and all
Florida A&M University has a strong culture of campus involvement. There are numerous student clubs and organizations with something to suit the. interests of all the students enrolled at FAMU. You can also start a club or an organization if you believe there should be one on. campus that matches...
Two FAMU Students Selected as American Heart Association Scholars
Jazlyn Byrd (left) and Shelecia Reid(right) Two Florida A&M University (FAMU) students, Jazlyn Byrd and Shelecia Reid, have been selected for the American Heart Association (AHA) Scholars Program at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In 2021, Quest Diagnostics supported FAMU inaugural scholars Sapphire Holston and Kerstyn Russell. Quest is...
New mural brightens campus
As the school year kicks off students are excited about the newly unveiled mural located. outside the Rattlers Den. The mural spells out Florida A&M University in large block. letters over a hilly green landscape. Each letter features pictures of members of different organizations on campus in bright. color-filled settings...
FAMU Students Suit-Up at JC Penney Ahead of Fall Career and Internship Expo
President Robinson and Director Bill Means with students who won gift cards at JCPenney Suit-Up. Hundreds of Florida A&M University students flocked to Governor’s Square Mall for the Fall JCPenney Suit up on Sunday in preparation for the fall recruiting event. The three-hour biannual event is the largest Historically...
New skate park near campus a hit
A $2.8 million Blueprint project opened earlier this year, paying homage to Florida A&M University on FAMU Way. Skaters from different areas of Tallahassee have gathered to experience a new place to call home. Since the opening of the skate park, many people have utilized this space. Jamari Jones is...
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
Maintaining a school and work-life balance
Juggling school and work can be a hard task for any student. With the start of the fall. semester and the delay of some students’ financial aid, we can see how students are. dealing with the school and work-life balance. Practicing time management is very important for students who...
Three finalists for FAMU athletic director
The abrupt resignation of Florida A&M University Athletic Director Kortne Gosha in April is only one of many reasons why FAMU’s athletic department has been in the headlines this year. Michael Smith was named interim athletic director following Gosha’s departure. According to famuathletics.com, this is Smith’s third time in...
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
Dads take your child to school day
During the month of September there’s a statewide effort across Florida to get more dads and father figures to be involved with a child’s education.
We’re not struggling with grades; it’s Financial Aid
Imagine this, the fall semester is approaching and preparing for long days on campus with classes. BOOM! The student logs in to their iRattler account and notices that tuition is due. This scenario would make anyone crazy because they cannot control when their federal Pell Grants, other grants, and loans hit their account.
FAMU SGA holds weekly meeting
Yesterday, Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Student Government Association (SGA) held their first travel senate meeting at FAMU Towers South, in the multipurpose room. Focusing on the importance of student involvement on campus, SGA members discussed matters that will help to better the lives of students while attending the university.
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
Florida State of Recruiting: Instant Reaction to Blake Nichelson Commitment
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a big boost late Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU over the Oregon Ducks. Nichelson, who plays both ways in high school was a priority target for the Noles at a position of need and could portend...
Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident
During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision. After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.
Greenville to celebrate Ray Charles’ birthday with musical tribute Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida and South Georgia residents are invited to celebrate the musical icon, Ray Charles, at his statue in Greenville, Florida, on his birthday, Friday, September 23. Ray Charles lived in Greenville until he was 15 years old, and the residents of the town beam with...
