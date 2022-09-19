Read full article on original website
Gridiron Preview – The Dogs Are Due
September 21, 2012. That was the last time that the Carmi-White County Bulldogs defeated the Fairfield Mules on the football field. Chase Sailer was a junior quarterback. Dylan Rankin, Lukas Matsel and Ryan Farr were seniors in the backfield. Colton Yates was in 7th grade. Ethan Mahon was in 5th grade. Isaac King was in 2nd grade. You get the idea, it’s been a while, but the Dogs are due for a win. Despite the drought, CWC leads the all-time series against the Mules, 58-50-6. A rivalry that dates back to 1899 is still as intense as it gets, and for the first time in a while, the Bulldogs are heavy favorites to win.
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – September 22, 2022
The Carmi-White County Girls Golf team played in the black diamond conference tournament yesterday at Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort. It was a rough afternoon for the Lady Bulldogs as they finished in 6th place with a team score of 416. Hamilton County finished first with a team score of 365. Zeigler-Royalton was in 2nd with a 372. Goreville was 3rd with a 397. Trico was 4th with a 403, and Johnston City finished in 5th with a 408. Ava Shiever finished 12th overall with a total score of 97. The boys will take their crack at things today, we’ll have those scores for you tomorrow.
Purdue Walk-On Devin Mockobee Taking Advantage of Increasing Opportunity
Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee — a native of Boonville, Ind. — has found the end zone in back-to-back games for Purdue football. He led the team with 78 rushing yards in a 56-0 win over Indiana State.
Princeton’s very own Jackie Young wins WNBA title
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Princeton’s Jackie Young continues her winning ways. Her Las Vegas Aces are the WNBA Champions. It is another reason for her hometown to be proud of her. “Jackie comes back and she’ll visit the school when she is here. She’ll go out to the park and see students. She’s participated in […]
Indiana city to honor hometown player on WNBA champion team
PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Princeton in Gibson County in southwest Indiana will hold a parade Saturday to honor its hometown WNBA hero Jackie Young. Young, the 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and a star at the University of Notre Dame, played high school basketball in Princeton. Young is a member...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
This Weekend: Sept. 22-25
Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
Driver narrowly avoids large falling tree on Evansville's west side
Authorities are currently at the scene of an incident involving a large fallen tree on the west side of Evansville. Crews were called to an area of Upper Mt. Vernon Road between Harmony Way and North Barker Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a large tree falling in the roadway.
Emge's Deli & Diner to close Wednesday
An Evansville Deli & Diner will be closing their doors for good this week. Owners of Emge's say after 46 years, the time has come to say goodbye. According to their release, owners say they weren't able to recover from the pandemic, and as a small business in this economy, they haven't been able to tread water any longer.
Emge’s Deli and Diner officially closing after 46 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Emge’s Deli and Diner are saying their final goodbyes after 46 years in business. The news of the closing comes after Emge’s moved from the downtown area to the north side. [Related Story: Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side]...
Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
EPD: Road-closing crash hospitalizes motorcycle rider
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department spokesperson Taylor Merriss tells us a crash we reported on Sunday night left one victim with life-threatening injuries. EMS and officers rushed to the scene of accident around 8:20 p.m. after reports of an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. The crash shut down the Lloyd Expressway westbound […]
Lloyd Expressway westbound reopened after motorcycle crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
Police investigating shots fired Monday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to reports of shots fired Monday night in the 3900 block of Covert Ave. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Officers were on scene for a few hours. They say several shell casings were found, and one car and an apartment were...
Organization looking for transportation after 4 vehicle crash on Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An organization was left in need of transportation after a four vehicle crash on Saturday. Founder for Foster Care In The U.S., Jessica Angelique says her company car was parked out front of her house when someone hit another moving car and totaled hers. Angelique says...
Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
