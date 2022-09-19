Read full article on original website
Jonathan Herpel
2d ago
Their are more important things to worry about then wasting tax payer money on new names for Court houses. This woke mob needs to get a life.
3
dbknews.com
Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot
Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
WMDT.com
Scott Walker files as write-in candidate for Congress in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. – Scott Walker, the controversial and unconventional candidate who ran and won the GOP nomination for Congress in 2018, is back and has officially filed as a write-in candidate for the same seat he lost just four years ago. Walker’s campaign was at the center of controversy...
Maryland GOP governor nominee Dan Cox declines to say if he'll accept election results
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland's Republican candidate for governor is taking a page from Donald Trump. Dan Cox is refusing to say if he'll accept the results of the election in November. Cox spoke to reporters after a Montgomery County Circuit Court hearing Tuesday in which his lawyers opposed a...
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox5dc.com
Dan Cox files motion to block counting of mail-in ballots early
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Republican candidate for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, has filed a motion to block counting mail-in ballots before election day. The move comes hours before a circuit court judge is set to hear arguments from state election officials to count mail-in votes sooner. By...
wdac.com
Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland
HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
Group begins work to determine how best to select judges in Maryland
Creation of the workgroup follows years of debate in Annapolis over the wisdom of requiring circuit court judges to run in partisan elections after being appointed. The post Group begins work to determine how best to select judges in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
Down 22 points in a new poll, Dan Cox insists he has a path to victory
GOP gubernatorial hopeful says Democrat Wes Moore's book should be removed from Maryland schools. The post Down 22 points in a new poll, Dan Cox insists he has a path to victory appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – September 2022
Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed Sept. 11 a day of service and remembrance across the state of Maryland in memory of those lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The proclamation is part of an initiative that Governor Hogan, the Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism, and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives observe to […]
'A Surprise To Us': Maryland AG Frosh slams Mosby, claims no evidence withheld from Adnan Syed's defense
BALTIMORE -- A war of words between Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has erupted over Mosby's successful motion to free Adnan Syed. "We have a crime problem in Maryland, and Maryland courts have repeatedly found that Adnan Syed committed this murder, and I have to say, if state's attorney Mosby were concentrating as hard on trying murder cases and putting murderers behind bars as she has on this case, I think our state would be quite a bit safer," Frosh told WJZ Wednesday. His strong criticism follows Mosby accusing his office of failing to turn...
WUSA
Maryland's Republican candidate for governor refuses to say he'll accept election results
Dan Cox refuses to say if he'll accept the results of November's election. His campaign is challenging a move to start counting mail in ballots before Election day.
fox5dc.com
Maryland No. 2, Virginia No. 11 in new list of happiest states in US
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland and Virginia residents should feel pretty good about where they live!. According to WalletHub, Maryland ranks second and Virginia ranks eleventh in their annual 'Happiest States in America' list. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of...
Poll finds most Marylanders support marijuana legalization with ballot initiative in sight
BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) -- Most Marylanders plan to vote in favor of legalizing marijuana this November, according to results from the Goucher College Poll.The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters. The pollsters said 59% of Marylanders would vote yes on the ballot question, while, 34% of those surveyed said they would vote against the bill and 7% are currently undecided. Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023. Currently, medicinal marijuana use...
abc27.com
More new Pa. voters register as Dems; GOP poaching more Dems than vice-versa among party-switchers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Among new Pennsylvania voters who pick a party, more in 2022 have checked “D” than “R,” while among previously-registered voters, the Republican party has done a better job poaching Democrats than the reverse. Overall, Democrats have extended their lead among registered...
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
WMDT.com
Geography of jail time: new data reveals which DE communities are home to most incarcerated people
DELAWARE – New data from non-profit research group Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) is revealing which cities and towns most incarcerated Delawareans hail from. The report indicates that incarcerated Delawareans tend to come from lower income communities, and areas with higher Black and Brown populations. PPI also published a report on neighboring state, Maryland, which shows similar disparities.
Marylanders enrolled in Affordable Care Act to pay more for health coverage
Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
