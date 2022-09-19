ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Jonathan Herpel
2d ago

Their are more important things to worry about then wasting tax payer money on new names for Court houses. This woke mob needs to get a life.

Related
dbknews.com

Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot

Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Scott Walker files as write-in candidate for Congress in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. – Scott Walker, the controversial and unconventional candidate who ran and won the GOP nomination for Congress in 2018, is back and has officially filed as a write-in candidate for the same seat he lost just four years ago. Walker’s campaign was at the center of controversy...
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Countries Maryland imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Dan Cox files motion to block counting of mail-in ballots early

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Republican candidate for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, has filed a motion to block counting mail-in ballots before election day. The move comes hours before a circuit court judge is set to hear arguments from state election officials to count mail-in votes sooner. By...
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'A Surprise To Us': Maryland AG Frosh slams Mosby, claims no evidence withheld from Adnan Syed's defense

BALTIMORE -- A war of words between Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has erupted over Mosby's successful motion to free Adnan Syed. "We have a crime problem in Maryland, and Maryland courts have repeatedly found that Adnan Syed committed this murder, and I have to say, if state's attorney Mosby were concentrating as hard on trying murder cases and putting murderers behind bars as she has on this case, I think our state would be quite a bit safer," Frosh told WJZ Wednesday. His strong criticism follows Mosby accusing his office of failing to turn...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland No. 2, Virginia No. 11 in new list of happiest states in US

BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland and Virginia residents should feel pretty good about where they live!. According to WalletHub, Maryland ranks second and Virginia ranks eleventh in their annual 'Happiest States in America' list. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Poll finds most Marylanders support marijuana legalization with ballot initiative in sight

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) --  Most Marylanders plan to vote in favor of legalizing marijuana this November, according to results from the Goucher College Poll.The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters.  The pollsters said 59% of Marylanders would vote yes on the ballot question, while, 34% of those surveyed said they would vote against the bill and 7% are currently undecided. Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023. Currently, medicinal marijuana use...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Geography of jail time: new data reveals which DE communities are home to most incarcerated people

DELAWARE – New data from non-profit research group Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) is revealing which cities and towns most incarcerated Delawareans hail from. The report indicates that incarcerated Delawareans tend to come from lower income communities, and areas with higher Black and Brown populations. PPI also published a report on neighboring state, Maryland, which shows similar disparities.
DELAWARE STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

