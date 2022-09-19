Read full article on original website
DEP Issues Drought Warning For 36 Pennsylvania Counties
A drought warning is currently in effect for 36 Pennsylvania Counties. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug 31, 2022, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force declared a drought watch for 36 counties. The DEP requests that residents voluntarily conserve water in those counties by reducing usage by 5 to 10%, or three to six gallons per day.
Yes, NEPA is still under a drought watch
Despite days of heavy rain, 36 counties in the state remain under a drought watch and residents of those counties are being asked to continue voluntary water conservation. Counties in our area are among those. They include Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming.
