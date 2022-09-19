Read full article on original website
Two Min Drill 09-19-22 Kyle Shanahan gets testy with media over Trey Lance disaster
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question. For the second time in two years, the 49ers' prize young quarterback, Trey Lance, had suffered a serious injury after getting heavy usage in the run game. Was it really necessary to run Lance up the gut? After the game, Shanahan made it clear he had zero regrets. • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's contract is about to balloon
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
Carson Wentz apparently wasn’t Washington Commanders first QB option in the offseason
When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March, it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL.
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
49ers work out five quarterbacks
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
Devon Kennard Signed to Active Roster
Week three is approaching which means more roster moves for the Arizona Cardinals. LB Devon Kennard has signed onto the active roster after spending a week on the practice squad. Kennard was originally cut from the team when the 53-man roster was released, however, since then he has been in and out of the practice team.
49ers Make Several Roster Moves Including Placing Trey Lance On IR & Signing RB Tevin Coleman
In additional moves, the team is promoting RB Marlon Mack to their active roster, signing QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad, and releasing CB Kary Vincent. Lance, 22, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
49ers dealt RB blow as key Elijah Mitchell backup goes down with injury
The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes continue in the running back room. Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and he is expected to be out for two months. After Mitchell went down, all eyes went to veteran running back Jeff Wilson. And in...
