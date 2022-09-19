Read full article on original website
Steve Rideout beats Addie Eckardt in Cambridge Mayoral Election
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – City of Cambridge officials have released the unofficial results of the Run-Off Election for Mayor. Steve Rideout took 55% of the vote, with Addie Eckardt receiving just under 45% of the vote.
“We actually got two pretty good candidates:” City officials, voters weigh in on Cambridge mayoral run-off
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- “Honesty,” Voter Phyllis Dunton said. “Good work ethics,” Voter Dee Dunton said. “We need someone who’s willing to do the hard work and try to make the community better,” Zion Cornish said. Words from voters describing what they’d like to see from the next Mayor of Cambridge as they made their way to the polls Tuesday.
Term limits for city leaders? Two perspectives on Ballot Question K
The ballot for Baltimore City residents in the November election will include several referendums, the last of which, Question K, is, quote, “for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period.”
City Ethics Commission Reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley Over The Docking of His Private Boat
The city's Ethics Commission reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley over the docking of his private boat. Mayor Buckley should have recused himself when the City Council voted to deputize a personal boat as being used for official city business to retain docking rights at a dingy dock that restricted boats to a certain length.
Cambridge Mayor-elect addresses recent violence, calls for more support services in the town
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Mayor-elect Stephen Rideout is calling for more youth programming, grant funding, and public safety funds for the town following a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a 20-year-old Salisbury man dead. “Children and public safety are my two top priorities because our violence is spreading too...
Wicomico Co. Executive candidates set to face off in forum at Salisbury University
SALISBURY, Md. – Next Tuesday is Wicomico County’s chance to hear from the candidates vying for the County Executive’s seat. Salisbury University’s PACE, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Salisbury Committee (GSC) are hosting the forum. “It’s the three candidates for County Executive....
‘Just outlandish’: Council members violated Delaware law by reissuing check to museum that flies Confederate flag
When three council members in Georgetown, Delaware, decided to reissue and deliver a voided $24,750 check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag, their actions constituted a “secret meeting” in violation of state law, the Attorney General’s Office has ruled. “A quorum of three councilmembers, through...
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
Maryland Democratic leaders call for increased canvassing efforts at headquarters opening
Leaders of Maryland’s Democratic party urged Prince George’s County residents to vote at the opening of the Maryland Democratic Coordinated Campaign headquarters in Upper Marlboro Saturday. At the opening event, multiple state and federal Democratic nominees and elected officials encouraged voters to canvass for Democratic nominee Wes Moore.
Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval
BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infrastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
Unanimous vote leads to new incentive program for Seaford city employees
SEAFORD, Del. – There’s a new incentive program for Seaford employees after a unanimous vote at a Mayor and Council meeting. Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft said looking at their meetings and listening to some things Department employees wanted they thought this program would be positive. The goal is to encourage every city employee to be a recruiter for various vacant city positions. If that recommended person gets hired and they get through a probationary period, then the referring employee would get a $250 incentive bonus.
Mayor Scott facing tough challenges this week. How is the Mayor responding to the recent
WBFF — The mayor has been facing challenges this week in regards to the water crisis, safe streets program, and squeegee kid issues in the city. Baltimore activist and Pastor Shannon Wright joined us to talk about how the mayor is facing some of these challenges. The city water...
Millions allocated for Internet access in Maryland
The state has received more than $85 million through the American Rescue Plan specifically to help connect more people to the Internet.
SFD Captain completes Ironman Triathalon
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Fire Department Captain Logan Helmuth completed the Ironman Triathalon in Cambridge over the weekend. He finished by swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles, and running another 26.2. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Walk for Recovery brings in over $33,000
WORCESTER CO., Md. – The Atlantic Club and Worcester Goes Purple exceeded their goal for this year’s Walk for Recovery, raising over $33,000. All proceeds will go to the community to help those impacted by addiction, and part of the funds will go to scholarships for Worcester County High School students affected by addiction.
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
Chesapeake College receives U.S. Department of Education grant
WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman Andy Harris announced on Thursday that Chesapeake College has been selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Education under the Upward Bound program. This program provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college. The goal of the Upward Bound program is...
Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland
A statue honoring trailblazing abolitionist Harriet Tubman has risen in Maryland. The post Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland appeared first on NewsOne.
