Cambridge, MD

“We actually got two pretty good candidates:” City officials, voters weigh in on Cambridge mayoral run-off

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- “Honesty,” Voter Phyllis Dunton said. “Good work ethics,” Voter Dee Dunton said. “We need someone who’s willing to do the hard work and try to make the community better,” Zion Cornish said. Words from voters describing what they’d like to see from the next Mayor of Cambridge as they made their way to the polls Tuesday.
wypr.org

Term limits for city leaders? Two perspectives on Ballot Question K

The ballot for Baltimore City residents in the November election will include several referendums, the last of which, Question K, is, quote, “for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period.”
baltimorebrew.com

Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval

BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
WMDT.com

Unanimous vote leads to new incentive program for Seaford city employees

SEAFORD, Del. – There’s a new incentive program for Seaford employees after a unanimous vote at a Mayor and Council meeting. Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft said looking at their meetings and listening to some things Department employees wanted they thought this program would be positive. The goal is to encourage every city employee to be a recruiter for various vacant city positions. If that recommended person gets hired and they get through a probationary period, then the referring employee would get a $250 incentive bonus.
WMDT.com

SFD Captain completes Ironman Triathalon

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Fire Department Captain Logan Helmuth completed the Ironman Triathalon in Cambridge over the weekend. He finished by swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles, and running another 26.2. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com

Walk for Recovery brings in over $33,000

WORCESTER CO., Md. – The Atlantic Club and Worcester Goes Purple exceeded their goal for this year’s Walk for Recovery, raising over $33,000. All proceeds will go to the community to help those impacted by addiction, and part of the funds will go to scholarships for Worcester County High School students affected by addiction.
WMDT.com

Chesapeake College receives U.S. Department of Education grant

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman Andy Harris announced on Thursday that Chesapeake College has been selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Education under the Upward Bound program. This program provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college. The goal of the Upward Bound program is...

