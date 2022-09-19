SEAFORD, Del. – There’s a new incentive program for Seaford employees after a unanimous vote at a Mayor and Council meeting. Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft said looking at their meetings and listening to some things Department employees wanted they thought this program would be positive. The goal is to encourage every city employee to be a recruiter for various vacant city positions. If that recommended person gets hired and they get through a probationary period, then the referring employee would get a $250 incentive bonus.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO