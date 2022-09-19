Read full article on original website
Georgia man killed in Fort Mitchell crash involving log truck and van
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A two vehicle crash in Russell County on Tuesday has claimed the life one person. The crash, on Alabama 165, in Fort Mitchell involved a log truck and a van. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the individual was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m., on Sept. 21, 2022, at […]
65-year-old man killed in crash with commercial truck in Russell County
A crash between a van and a truck in Russell County left a 65-year-old man dead. The wreck happened at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 165, about 11 miles south of Phenix City, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. Ricky Cook, of Georgia, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Town...
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
WTVM
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
wtvy.com
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday. According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
WTVM
Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. The crash happened on Alabama 110 near Union Springs in Bullock County on Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 2:40 a.m. Officials say 38-year-old Demestrius A. Conway was killed when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
alabamanews.net
Family Seeks Answers in Hit and Run Fatality
The number of pedestrian hit and run deaths continue to rise each year with Alabama ranking as second most dangerous state for pedestrians. Although most areas in the river region have safe crossing for pedestrians other intersections don’t have cross walks which could contribute to the increase in pedestrian hit and run fatalities.
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
ABC 33/40 News
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 280 in Lee County late Monday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the plane landed near Lee Road 456 around 5:30 p.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the right westbound lane near the 117...
wdhn.com
Man killed after being struck on Ross Clark Circle shortly after crashing motorcycle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Monday night, a man was struck by a vehicle at an intersection of Ross Clark Circle. The victim has been identified as Blade Corley, 18, of Cottonwood. Just minutes before the deadly impact, Corley had crashed his motorcycle leaving him with only moderate injuries.
WSFA
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
WSFA
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leave 1 dead, 1 injured
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, two people were shot in Opelika- one dead and another injured. “Anyone that has any information about either of these two shootings, we’d be grateful if they would reach out and contact us,” says Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey. Early...
Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
Phenix City police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
