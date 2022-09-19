Read full article on original website
PA live! 9.19.2022 Child Nutrition Day
PSP holds child passenger safety checks for parents. Gov. Wolf to send task force members to aid Puerto …
The PA live! studio is getting a fresh new look
Push to end solitary confinement in Lackawanna County …. As summer season sets, crisp fall air is almost here. Self defense courses offered to college students …. Amish man, sons killed after being trapped in silo …. Scranton Grants Awarded. Child Nutrition Day. Food box program provides for low-income seniors.
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township.
Wolf funds electrical worker apprentice program
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that $297,000 will be provided to fund the training of 30 new electrical worker apprentices. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) will train 30 people from Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan, and Wyoming Counties in a 5 year apprenticeship program.
