ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Tropics Check Thursday morning (9/22)

TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona remains a major Category 4 storm Thursday morning. As Fiona moves north, Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Bermuda. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports some weakening present on latest satellite imagery of the major hurricane. Some clouds are forming in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Near-record highs possible for first day of Fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It may be the first day of Fall, but the temperatures Thursday reflect those typically seen in mid-summer!. Highs climb to the mid to upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Tallahassee and Valdosta's record high for September 22nd is set at 97 degrees. While Valdosta's forecasted high...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Tropical Storm Gaston swirls in open waters of northern Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Gaston continues its northeasterly path Wednesday evening in the central North Atlantic. Gaston was about 700 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving -northeast at 14 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 65 mph.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Hot temperatures on the way midweek

TALLAHASSEE — Dry air moves in as sunshine sticks around!. Temperatures Tuesday will climb to the low 90s, but it will not stop there. The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 9:03 PM, but we will just have gone through the hottest day of the week by that point!. Thursday's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?

The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New skate park near campus a hit

A $2.8 million Blueprint project opened earlier this year, paying homage to Florida A&M University on FAMU Way. Skaters from different areas of Tallahassee have gathered to experience a new place to call home. Since the opening of the skate park, many people have utilized this space. Jamari Jones is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropics#Tropical Wave#Caribbean
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
beckersspine.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Wakulla seeks 5-0 start on Friday night against Mosley

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — To some high school football, one of our few unbeaten teams left in Florida four weeks in hails from Wakulla. Following a win over Chiles in overtime week one, the War Eagles have won their last three games by no less than 24 points. Overall, the guys believe they will be one of the teams to beat in Class 2S and it is their hard work that will get them to where they want to be.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
floridaescape.com

Busy Bee Gas Station

If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
LIVE OAK, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
University of Florida

3rd Annual Chick Chain Show

Local 4-Hers competed among thirty-two youth that showed 50 hens from Taylor, Madison, Suwannee and Lafayette counties at the Chick Chain show. Hallie Tharpe received 2nd place in the Cloverbud division. Sophie Foster received 2nd place in the junior division. Macy Lundy received 1st place in the intermediate/senior division along with Reserve Grand Champion overall. Holden Harris received a red ribbon in the Cloverbud division. Emma Devane received a red ribbon in the junior division. Layne Freeman and Carlie Cayson both received blue ribbons in the junior division. Raylee Harris received a red ribbon in the Intermediate/senior division.
MADISON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy