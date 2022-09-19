CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — To some high school football, one of our few unbeaten teams left in Florida four weeks in hails from Wakulla. Following a win over Chiles in overtime week one, the War Eagles have won their last three games by no less than 24 points. Overall, the guys believe they will be one of the teams to beat in Class 2S and it is their hard work that will get them to where they want to be.

CRAWFORDVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO