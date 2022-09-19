Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Tropics Check Thursday morning (9/22)
TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona remains a major Category 4 storm Thursday morning. As Fiona moves north, Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Bermuda. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports some weakening present on latest satellite imagery of the major hurricane. Some clouds are forming in the...
wtxl.com
Near-record highs possible for first day of Fall
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It may be the first day of Fall, but the temperatures Thursday reflect those typically seen in mid-summer!. Highs climb to the mid to upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Tallahassee and Valdosta's record high for September 22nd is set at 97 degrees. While Valdosta's forecasted high...
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Gaston swirls in open waters of northern Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Gaston continues its northeasterly path Wednesday evening in the central North Atlantic. Gaston was about 700 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving -northeast at 14 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 65 mph.
wtxl.com
Hot temperatures on the way midweek
TALLAHASSEE — Dry air moves in as sunshine sticks around!. Temperatures Tuesday will climb to the low 90s, but it will not stop there. The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 9:03 PM, but we will just have gone through the hottest day of the week by that point!. Thursday's...
WCTV
World-renowned band Earth, Wind & Fire puts on a show for Tallahassee residents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night Tallahassee became a Boogie Wonderland as Earth, Wind and Fire took center stage at the Cascades Park Amphitheater. The sold-out event had many in Tallahassee eager with anticipation to see the award-winning band. People were ready to Just Groove Wednesday night in Tallahassee as...
WCTV
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?
The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
thefamuanonline.com
New skate park near campus a hit
A $2.8 million Blueprint project opened earlier this year, paying homage to Florida A&M University on FAMU Way. Skaters from different areas of Tallahassee have gathered to experience a new place to call home. Since the opening of the skate park, many people have utilized this space. Jamari Jones is...
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
WCTV
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea reaches new milestone in her recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Taking steps in a new direction, a Taylor County teen continues to make strides in her recovery nearly three months after a shark attack caused her to lose her left leg. That attack happened just off Keaton Beach while Addison Bethea was scalloping alongside her brother, Rhett...
beckersspine.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
wtxl.com
Wakulla seeks 5-0 start on Friday night against Mosley
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — To some high school football, one of our few unbeaten teams left in Florida four weeks in hails from Wakulla. Following a win over Chiles in overtime week one, the War Eagles have won their last three games by no less than 24 points. Overall, the guys believe they will be one of the teams to beat in Class 2S and it is their hard work that will get them to where they want to be.
WCTV
Greenville to celebrate Ray Charles’ birthday with musical tribute Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida and South Georgia residents are invited to celebrate the musical icon, Ray Charles, at his statue in Greenville, Florida, on his birthday, Friday, September 23. Ray Charles lived in Greenville until he was 15 years old, and the residents of the town beam with...
floridaescape.com
Busy Bee Gas Station
If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert canceled after north Florida toddler found safe
MONTICELLO, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert that was issued for a toddler from north Florida has been canceled after the child was found safe. The alert had initially been activated on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the 2-year-old boy from Monticello, near Tallahassee. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
University of Florida
3rd Annual Chick Chain Show
Local 4-Hers competed among thirty-two youth that showed 50 hens from Taylor, Madison, Suwannee and Lafayette counties at the Chick Chain show. Hallie Tharpe received 2nd place in the Cloverbud division. Sophie Foster received 2nd place in the junior division. Macy Lundy received 1st place in the intermediate/senior division along with Reserve Grand Champion overall. Holden Harris received a red ribbon in the Cloverbud division. Emma Devane received a red ribbon in the junior division. Layne Freeman and Carlie Cayson both received blue ribbons in the junior division. Raylee Harris received a red ribbon in the Intermediate/senior division.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Instant Reaction to Blake Nichelson Commitment
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a big boost late Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU over the Oregon Ducks. Nichelson, who plays both ways in high school was a priority target for the Noles at a position of need and could portend...
footballscoop.com
Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident
During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision. After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
