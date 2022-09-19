Helene Elliott: Rams might have lost edge against Falcons, but don’t underestimate winning progress

Read full article on original website
5 takeaways from the Bills' 41-7 win vs. the Titans
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2:. No doubt about it: The Bills made the Titans give up. After linebacker Matt Milano returned a pick-six interception for a score, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel threw in the towel. After...
Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves at Tight End
New England has added a promising wide receiver-turned-tight end to it practice squad ahead of the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers snatch ex-Josh Allen weapon Cole Beasley
Tom Brady has a new toy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ravaged by injuries and absences, have made a veteran addition at wide receiver in Cole Beasley. The former Buffalo Bills wideout was last catching passes for Josh Allen. The switch to Tom Brady may be a shift in style, but Cole Beasley could prove just as potent in a Buccaneers uniform on the receiving end of a legendary QB’s tosses.
Falcons Snap Counts: Who Made Most of Playing Time vs. Rams?
The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend. But who played the most for the team in its losing effort?
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
ESPN Criticized for Scrutiny of Black Athletes It Doesn’t Give Their White Counterparts
ESPN shocked the basketball world late Wednesday night when its Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was likely to face a lengthy suspension for having an intimate relationship with another team employee. The Athletic similarly confirmed that the affair was completely consensual, but because it involved a subordinate, it was a violation of the Celtics’ organizational policies and could likely result in a season-long suspension. The story, which broke during the middle of the week when there is often a lull in the football news that’s the cabler’s greatest source of interest this time of...
Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
1 area of concern for Jets ahead of Week 3 against Bengals
While their win last week was thrilling, the New York Jets head into a Week 3 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looking to fix one important thing. Not just their run defense. Not just their pass defense. Not just their pass rush. Not just their tackling. Every...
Raiders Game Review Week 2 Vs Cardinals
The Raiders returned home Sunday for the home opener. Allegiant Stadium was rocking and ready for a visit from the Arizona Cardinals. After both teams lost in week 1 the urgency was elevated. The West division in each conference is extremely competitive so an 0-2 hole might be too much to overcome. Although, it is still obviously very early in the season. The Raiders came out strong early with a long drive capped off by a Davante Adams TD. After a dominating first half the silver and black lead 20-0 at halftime. The Raiders thought it was only a 2 quarter game and the Cardinals took full advantage coming back in dramatic fashion for an overtime win 29-23. Here is my Raiders game review week 2 vs Cardinals.
Patriots trade OL Justin Herron to Raiders
The New England Patriots have reportedly traded offensive lineman Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. It’s a deal that includes a swapping of 2024 draft picks. So the Patriots are letting a reserve offensive lineman walk for future compensation...
Falcons 2021 second-rounder looks promising
The Falcons are an extremely young team, but that’s what you’d expect from a rebuilding franchise. And through two weeks of the season, that young core is impressing. The 2021 draft class is taking significant strides forward, and several rookies have been difference makers:. The Falcons No. 8...
Falcons Coach Praises Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier After NFL Debut
Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick. After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams. The fifth-round pick out...
‘Dependable’ Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier slides up depth chart
Tyler Allgeier’s role could be expanding for the Atlanta Falcons, starting with their Week 3 game Sunday at the Seattle
