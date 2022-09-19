Read full article on original website
Top Speed
What Exactly Are Synthetic Fuels, And How Do They Work?
With the rise of EVs, every traditional gear head and car nerd is desperately trying to keep the big roaring V-8s and howling V-12s around for as long as possible. As of right now, it seems like a losing battle with numerous countries and U.S. states passing laws banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2035 at the latest. However, we car enthusiasts may be on to something that could keep our dinosaur cars around a bit longer than 2030 or 2035: synthetic fuel.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Do EVs Last As Long As Gasoline Cars?
Whether electric vehicles outlast gas-powered cars is dependent on the specific way you choose to measure longevity.
Can you pump gas with the car on?
THE question of whether you should leave your car on while pumping gas is a hotly debated topic worldwide. Is it safe? Is it even legal? Here's what you need to know. Technically, you can pump gas with the car on. Indeed, directing gas into a fuel tank while a...
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
California’s Gas Car Ban Is Going to Make Electric Cars Better
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. California is set to require electric vehicles (EVs) to be an ever-increasing share of the state’s new car market starting in 2026, rising to the point where they must account for virtually all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035. It will be a major step in the state’s—and by ripple effect, the country’s—transition to EVs.
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA
HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
Autoweek.com
Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car
The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
How EVs Could Reduce the Burden on America’s Ailing Power Grid
EVs could prove to be even more advantageous than originally anticipated. We know that EVs will help reduce carbon emissions, but they could also help support out-of-date power grids, according to Wired. That’s right, your battery-powered vehicle won’t just help you get places, it could also keep the lights on at home. This is all thanks to bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, a technology that’s starting to pop up on EVs like the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Normally, when you plug in an EV to charge, it takes alternating current (AC) power and turns it into directional current voltage, which it stores...
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
Road & Track
Car Companies Have a New (Old) Revenue Stream: Multi-Million Dollar Customs for the Ultra-Rich
When Aston Martin's Q division unveiled its one-off coachbuilt Victor supercar at England’s Hampton Court Concours of Elegance in the fall of 2020, the internet released a collective tongue lolling worthy of a bawdy cartoon wolf. This story originally appeared in Volume 12 of Road & Track. Built using...
A new high-speed electric motor could help solve range woes of EVs
Researchers at the University of New South Wales Sydney have developed a new electric motor that can clock 100,000 revolutions per minute. The high power density achieved as a result of this new design could help reduce the weight of electric vehicles (EVs) and thereby increase their range, a university press release said.
Road & Track
Uber Will Phase Out Gas-Powered Cars From its Fleet By 2030
Ride-sharing app Uber confirmed last week it plans to phase out gas-powered cars from its fleet of livery vehicles by 2030, CBS News reports. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CBS reporter Ben Tracy that if a driver does not have an electrically powered car, they will not be allowed to operate on the platform.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid, Diesel Variants Revealed
Fresh off a year in which it was the best-selling vehicle in the UK, the Ford Transit Custom gained an all-electric variant in the E-Transit Custom, which was revealed back in May, though we didn’t receive additional details on the EV van until earlier this month. Since then, Ford Authority spies have spotted the new gas-powered Ford Transit Custom wearing both heavy camo and no camo whatsoever, confirming that the ICE version of the van will live on for a new generation as well. Now, the next-gen Ford Transit Custom has been revealed entirely at the 2022 IAA Transportation Show in Germany.
US News and World Report
Loop Energy Says New Hydrogen Fuel Cell More Efficient Than Diesel Engine
(Reuters) - Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on Sept. 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck.
5 Cheap Used Hybrid Cars That Will Save You Money at the Pump
Saving money on a car and gas is important now more than ever. Here are five cheap hybrids that will save you money upfront and at the pump. The post 5 Cheap Used Hybrid Cars That Will Save You Money at the Pump appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms
If you're in the market for an electric car, you should know basic EV terms like kilowatt-hours (kWh) and DC charging to make an informed decision. The post Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
