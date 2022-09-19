Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax plunge after President Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic 'is over'
COVID-19 vaccine stocks plunged on Monday after President Joe Biden said the pandemic "is over." Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax all fell as much as 9% in Monday's trading session. While the pandemic may be nearing its end, demand for COVID vaccines could continue for years to come. Shares...
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say
Russia's isolation from the west is a disaster for the long-term health of its economy, experts told Insider. Trade isolation limits what Russia can import, making production more expensive. Russia's situation will also greatly decrease its status as an energy superpower. Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions surprised experts...
