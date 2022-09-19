ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say

Russia's isolation from the west is a disaster for the long-term health of its economy, experts told Insider. Trade isolation limits what Russia can import, making production more expensive. Russia's situation will also greatly decrease its status as an energy superpower. Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions surprised experts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

