Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
The Q&A: With Dreamforce in Full Swing, New Moscone Center Head Talks Plan To Win Back Conventions Post-Covid
Talk about a big first week. Ken Bukowski started his new job as San Francisco’s Convention Facilities Director (aka head of Moscone Center) the same week the city hosted Dreamforce, the biggest convention since Covid. Bukowski is a city veteran, though: He’s been the acting Moscone head since January, and prior to that spent 20 years in various city departments, most recently as Deputy City Administrator. A native of Nebraska, Bukowski came to San Francisco during Halloween weekend in 1988, saw the festivities in the Castro neighborhood, and fell in love with the city. He moved to San Francisco in 1989 and has been here ever since.
sfstandard.com
With Dreamforce Back in SF, We Asked People What Salesforce Actually Does
Every local knows Salesforce has made a lasting impression on the city, especially with its massive tower dominating the skyline—but what exactly does it do again?. Tuesday saw the return of the company’s annual mega-tech convention, Dreamforce, bringing around 40,000 convention attendees—and a temporary “national forest” near the Moscone Center—into San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
Marc Benioff Calls To ‘Restructure’ SF Downtown, Adding More Housing
The walk up to the Moscone Center on Day 1 of Dreamforce had a sentimental air, with winding registration lines of techies in Allbirds or t-shirts advertising their favorite enterprise software under Patagonia vests. The city itself seemed ready for the show. Smiling crossing guards directed traffic overflow in SoMa...
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
sfstandard.com
Live Blog: SF Standard’s District 4 Supervisor Debate
In the first event of the San Francisco Standard’s election debate series, Supervisor Gordon Mar and challenger Joel Engardio faced off Wednesday evening to discuss the key issues affecting District 4 and the city at large. Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order. 7:32 P.M. And...
How interest rate hikes, stock market dips are affecting Bay Area real estate
Is Bay Area real estate entering a "balanced market"?
RELATED PEOPLE
hoodline.com
New lodging chain called ‘Treehouse Hotel’ will open its first U.S. location in Silicon Valley
A kitschy new hotel chain that is opening its first U.S. property in Sunnyvale is promising to bring you back to the days of your youth. It’s called Treehouse Hotel, and it will be built where a Sheraton Hotel currently sits at 1100 North Mathilda Avenue. SH Hotels & Resorts is the company behind Treehouse Hotel Sunnyvale, which will feature 254 rooms. 142 of them will be housed inside a new, six-story building. Some of the buildings currently in use by Sheraton will be renovated to contain 112 rooms and other amenities.
48hills.org
The state agency enforcing housing rules doesn’t care about affordable housing
This is how bad California’s housing policy has become: An affordable housing group in San Francisco is asking the state to please, please work with local folks on affordability issues—because otherwise there’s no possible way this city can meet its state-mandated goals. And nobody in the state...
sfstandard.com
Joe Alioto Veronese, Scion of an SF Political Dynasty, Wants To ‘Rescue’ the City as DA
Growing up in a family with prominent elected officials and attorneys, Joe Alioto Veronese knew the right steps to follow. His grandfather, Joseph Alioto, was the 35th mayor of San Francisco, and his mom, Angela Alioto, served as president of the Board of Supervisors. Michela Alioto-Pier, Veronese’s cousin and the most recent Alioto family member to hold an elected office in the city, was also twice elected supervisor.
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Grapples With Influx of Asylum-Seekers: ‘It’s Never Been This Busy’
Their days start around sunup, in a cramped room with an expansive view of the Bay. Vanessa Puris, 37, and husband Cesar Pisfil, 32, crammed their entire lives into the small space after fleeing shakedowns from a deadly gang in Peru, they said. Since arriving in San Francisco in mid-July,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dreamforce attendees asked for S.F. restaurant recs, residents answered
Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations...
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
sfstandard.com
Japantown Plaza Comes a Step Closer to Long-Awaited Redesign: ‘We Have to Do It Right This Time’
“Pretty is not a word I would use,” Richard Tokeshi said. “Stark is more the word.”. The Japantown artist was referring to the overwhelmingly concrete Peace Plaza—a historically important but, at least for many community members, an aesthetically unpleasing landmark—in the cultural district. Tokeshi has been...
Comments / 0