Talk about a big first week. Ken Bukowski started his new job as San Francisco’s Convention Facilities Director (aka head of Moscone Center) the same week the city hosted Dreamforce, the biggest convention since Covid. Bukowski is a city veteran, though: He’s been the acting Moscone head since January, and prior to that spent 20 years in various city departments, most recently as Deputy City Administrator. A native of Nebraska, Bukowski came to San Francisco during Halloween weekend in 1988, saw the festivities in the Castro neighborhood, and fell in love with the city. He moved to San Francisco in 1989 and has been here ever since.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO