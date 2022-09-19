ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

The Q&A: With Dreamforce in Full Swing, New Moscone Center Head Talks Plan To Win Back Conventions Post-Covid

Talk about a big first week. Ken Bukowski started his new job as San Francisco’s Convention Facilities Director (aka head of Moscone Center) the same week the city hosted Dreamforce, the biggest convention since Covid. Bukowski is a city veteran, though: He’s been the acting Moscone head since January, and prior to that spent 20 years in various city departments, most recently as Deputy City Administrator. A native of Nebraska, Bukowski came to San Francisco during Halloween weekend in 1988, saw the festivities in the Castro neighborhood, and fell in love with the city. He moved to San Francisco in 1989 and has been here ever since.
sfstandard.com

With Dreamforce Back in SF, We Asked People What Salesforce Actually Does

Every local knows Salesforce has made a lasting impression on the city, especially with its massive tower dominating the skyline—but what exactly does it do again?. Tuesday saw the return of the company’s annual mega-tech convention, Dreamforce, bringing around 40,000 convention attendees—and a temporary “national forest” near the Moscone Center—into San Francisco.
sfstandard.com

Live Blog: SF Standard’s District 4 Supervisor Debate

In the first event of the San Francisco Standard’s election debate series, Supervisor Gordon Mar and challenger Joel Engardio faced off Wednesday evening to discuss the key issues affecting District 4 and the city at large. Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order. 7:32 P.M. And...
hoodline.com

New lodging chain called ‘Treehouse Hotel’ will open its first U.S. location in Silicon Valley

A kitschy new hotel chain that is opening its first U.S. property in Sunnyvale is promising to bring you back to the days of your youth. It’s called Treehouse Hotel, and it will be built where a Sheraton Hotel currently sits at 1100 North Mathilda Avenue. SH Hotels & Resorts is the company behind Treehouse Hotel Sunnyvale, which will feature 254 rooms. 142 of them will be housed inside a new, six-story building. Some of the buildings currently in use by Sheraton will be renovated to contain 112 rooms and other amenities.
sfstandard.com

Joe Alioto Veronese, Scion of an SF Political Dynasty, Wants To ‘Rescue’ the City as DA

Growing up in a family with prominent elected officials and attorneys, Joe Alioto Veronese knew the right steps to follow. His grandfather, Joseph Alioto, was the 35th mayor of San Francisco, and his mom, Angela Alioto, served as president of the Board of Supervisors. Michela Alioto-Pier, Veronese’s cousin and the most recent Alioto family member to hold an elected office in the city, was also twice elected supervisor.
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
San Francisco Examiner

Dreamforce attendees asked for S.F. restaurant recs, residents answered

Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations...
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco

As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
