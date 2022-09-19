Read full article on original website
Grand Junction solutions to flooded roadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This summer’s drought can lead to flooding during heavy rainfall events in Grand Junction. While heavy rainfall can flood low-lying urban areas, it can also affect the surface of roadways that cars drive on. There are multiple storm drains located throughout the city. However,...
Fire smoke expected near West Dolores Rim
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Res Rios Field Office has planned a controlled burn for September 19, 2022, at West Dolores Rim, located about seven miles east of Dove Creek. Approximately 884 acres will be burned of ponderosa pine and Gambel oak. The burn is part of an initiative...
Land deal signed for Clifton road project
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
Coloradans needed to design new license plate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
Deputy Chief named Interim Chief for Grand Junction Police Department
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Following the recent departure of former Police Chief Doug Shoemaker last month, City Manager Greg Caton has appointed a temporary replacement to serve in his stead. Current Deputy Chief Matt Smith has been selected to serve as police chief until a national search can be...
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
Police surround Grand Junction home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Lindell Point apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
21st annual car show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning was a great day to look at some old classic cars. Downtown Grand Junction was the host to the 21st annual car show. Residents got the opportunity to check out plenty of classic cars, listen to music, and interact with other residents. I...
KJCT SWATTING FOLO
WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS... MESA COUNTY DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A COLD CASE... HARD TO BELIEVE IT, BUT ELECTION DAY IS JUST SEVEN WEEKS AWAY. KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT. Live to VOD...
Grand Junction Rockies Win Pioneer League Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Rockies swept the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads, winning the first two games of a best of three series to claim the 2022 Pioneer League Championship. The Rockies essentially took the path of most resistance in the playoffs en route to the 2022...
