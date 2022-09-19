Mr. Owen Peck, age 94, of Dahlonega, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Peck was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. He was born on May 14, 1928 to the late Charles Owen and Estelle Bryant Peck. In addition to his parents, Mr. Peck was preceded in death by his sister Ruth (Tom) Kidd; grandson Jake Peck; and nephew Donald Kidd. He served honorably in The United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After the Army he taught agriculture and history for several years and ran the Lumpkin County Cannery.

