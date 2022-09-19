Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews demolish Stroud Twp. car service center after fire that tore through building, damaged cars
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Demolition crews are now finishing what a fast-moving fire began. Flames ravaged the Gray Service Center on West Main Street in Stroud Township, just after 3 p.m. Monday. It left the building in ruins, so what's left is now being torn down. Stroud Township Fire Chief...
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
'Disaster' after massive fire at car service center in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames roared several stories high as fire ripped through the Gray Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township near Stroudsburg. "One to 10; this was a 10 cause it was fully involved. Obviously, you have vehicles inside full...
Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family sues Walmart, hoverboard maker in fire that killed 2 Hellertown girls
PHILADELPHIA - A Hellertown family is suing two companies over a charging hoverboard that they say sparked the fire that tore through their home in April, causing the deaths of two girls. The Kaufmans sued Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes in federal court Wednesday, saying the companies knew or should...
Police search underway in Wilkes-Barre for burglary suspect
WILKES-BARRE — Police from two municipalities are searching a large area of South Wilkes-Barre for a suspect who burglarized a business
Times News
One injured in West Penn crash
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. A viewer video sent to Eyewitness […]
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Lansford
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Lansford on Wednesday morning. Around 11:00am, emergency personnel were called to 511 East Abbott Street for a possible house fire. Early reports were a working fire was found in an attic. A RIT team has also been called. Schuylkill County units from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Private investigators comb through debris at site of deadly Pottstown explosion
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Crews were digging through rubble Monday at the site of a deadly explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Much of the debris from the May 26 blast that killed four children and their grandmother remains at the scene. On Monday, private investigators sifted through piles of rubble...
Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital
INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
Police investigate $900 worth of items stolen from Walmart
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County. Security cameras caught the woman […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through dealership in Stroudsburg
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside. A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.
County demands closed section of scenic N.J. road be reopened now
Hunterdon County officials want a section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir reopened immediately by the water authority that closed it for construction. A letter from John E. Lanza, director of the Hunterdon County board of commissioners, demanded an immediate reopening to a section...
Middletown Township to See New Shops, Restaurants Replace Former Location of Closed Gym
The location of a shuttered gym will soon be home to an array of shops and restaurants in Middletown Township. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming shops for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bally’s, a long-closed gym who’s building has been sitting in disuse, will see its building repurposed for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire department donates old truck to Montgomery County vo-tech school
Giving students hands-on experience is key to helping them build confidence in their skills. That's why a fire department is donating a great learning tool to a school in Montgomery County. The Empire Hook and Ladder Co. is part of the Pottstown Fire Department. The crew knows firsthand how having...
4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought
Greenville, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday. Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
