POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO