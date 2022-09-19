Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: A majority of Wisconsinites want a new abortion law
WISCONSIN — Christine Smith of Sheboygan, Wis., held onto a black and white photo of her grandparents, mother and aunt from the 1940s. The family photo was captured a year before her Aunt Irene became pregnant out of wedlock. “My aunt’s choices were to give birth, keep it and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Army veteran set to bike 1700 miles to raise money for veteran suicide awareness
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - A US military veteran living in Milwaukee is preparing to start a month-long journey to honor his brothers who died in combat 15 years ago. The 1700-mile bike ride starts Sunday. It's raising money for veterans of his unit that need help, and for a Milwaukee Rotary Club scholarship endowment in their names.
CBS 58
Gov. Evers calls special session to vote on 'pathway' to repeal state abortion ban
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is calling for a special session to let voters alter state laws, such as the 1849 criminal abortion ban, by proposing a constitutional amendment to allow statewide referendums. The proposal would allow voters to decide the fate of abortion laws, a move...
fox47.com
Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting...
Decision 2022: What's driving Wisconsin voters' interest?
Right now, 3.5 million people in Wisconsin are registered to vote in November. That's higher than the 2018 mid-term election but not quite as high as the presidential numbers in 2016 and 2020.
CBS 58
Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
WISN
Milwaukee alderwoman looks to increase penalties for threatening, harassing election officials
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said Tuesday she is writing new legislation that would increase penalties for threatening or harassing election officials or workers. "We don't want to see our poll workers harassed, intimidated in the process of doing their work, so in some ways, I think it...
CBS 58
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission has initiated the process of reviewing its rules for election observers, an issue that's drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. Commissioners voted 5-1 on...
Your Words: Attack ads against Barnes are filled with falsehoods
Whistleblower claims MPS intentionally harms advancement of minority students
The I-Team has reviewed one of several depositions of current and former Milwaukee Public School officials, commenting on the district’s failure to have an adequate plan.
CBS 58
Mayor Johnson urges eligible voters to register ahead of National Voter Registration Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was at the Mitchell Street branch of the Milwaukee Public Library Monday ahead of National Voter Registration Day. The mayor's office, public libraries and election commission came together to discuss early voting. The Milwaukee Public Library has been providing resources to voters...
Over a year later, Republican appointees to tech school board still refuse to resign despite expired terms
Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021. The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: How favorably do Wisconsinites find the candidates on their ballot?
MADISON, Wis. — With less than 50 days until Election Day, we have a better idea of how Wisconsinites feel about mainstream issues and the candidates running on them leading up to November. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Tuesday asked likely voters in Wisconsin who they would...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them
It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Barnes Endorsement Disaster: The Only Two Original Active Duty Law Enforcement Officer Endorsements Now Removed
The second of two of the original active duty law enforcement endorsements Mandela Barnes’ campaign announced has now been removed from the list of endorsements. Racine County Deputy Malik Frazier is no longer included in the “coalition” of law enforcement officer endorsements. Frazier was one of two...
CBS 58
Cyclists depart on 11-day trek to raise money for nationwide donor registry
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- It was an early morning ride for a group of cyclists who set off from Wauwatosa on a journey to raise awareness and potentially save lives. The group left from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to continue their 11-day trek across the Midwest. They're...
CBS 58
Mail ballot fight persists in key states, sure to slow count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Election Day approaches, the fight over mail-in ballots is back. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are crucial swing states that allow mail-in ballots but give local election offices very little if any time before Election Day to process them. Election workers’ inability to check signatures,...
Milwaukee mayor wants to cut 17 police officers to balance budget
Mayor Cavalier Johnson made his first budget address as the city’s mayor and the $1.7 billion budget includes cuts to the Milwaukee Police Department.
