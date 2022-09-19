ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn's takeaway problem as bad as it's ever been

Auburn football’s turnover margin was already bad going into last Saturday’s matchup with then-No. 22 Penn State. Thanks to four more turnovers, the margin doubled from -4 and to -8, becoming one of the worst in the country. At -8, Auburn’s turnover margin is the second-worst in the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reports: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable against Missouri

Auburn is heading into SEC play without its starting quarterback. TJ Finley, who was named the Tigers’ starter ahead of the season, will be out for Saturday’s Missouri contest with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. Finley suffered the injury against Penn State, AL.com and 247Sports reported...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn schedules Samford for 2023 season

Auburn has scheduled in-state FCS opponent Samford for the 2023 season. The SEC announced the game during its 2023 schedule reveal show Tuesday on SEC Network. The game will be the 30th meeting between Samford and Auburn and the fourth since 2011. The game continues Auburn’s willingness to play in-state...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson

A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others. At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arkansas State
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Great win’: Auburn High flag football tops Opelika in rivalry game

Syriah Daniels scored a touchdown on offense and pulled down an interception on defense, and the Auburn High girls flag football team won the rivalry game against Opelika 15-7 on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium. Daniels, a basketball standout, finished with 84 receiving yards and several pass breakups on...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard cracks state top 10; Auburn High still No. 1 in Class 7A

Auburn High still stands on top of the Class 7A rankings, while Beauregard has cracked the top 10 in Class 5A — all part of the new ASWA football poll released Wednesday morning. Undefeated Lee-Scott also jumped up two spots to No. 3 in the newest AISA rankings. Beauregard...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jim Sikes: Here's a real wine spot in Auburn that's full of fun vibes

Auburn-Opelika has many food and beverage places. There are opportunities for quality menus, and many offer an excellent selection of wines. Now we are being treated to a real wine spot, a different venue full of fun vibes. It’s known as Cerulean Wine Bar. It’s on Midtown’s Main Street at 1188 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from Plaza Bar and Grill.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#Iron Bowl#Clemson#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#Tigers

Comments / 0

Community Policy