Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's takeaway problem as bad as it's ever been
Auburn football’s turnover margin was already bad going into last Saturday’s matchup with then-No. 22 Penn State. Thanks to four more turnovers, the margin doubled from -4 and to -8, becoming one of the worst in the country. At -8, Auburn’s turnover margin is the second-worst in the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable against Missouri
Auburn is heading into SEC play without its starting quarterback. TJ Finley, who was named the Tigers’ starter ahead of the season, will be out for Saturday’s Missouri contest with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. Finley suffered the injury against Penn State, AL.com and 247Sports reported...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn schedules Samford for 2023 season
Auburn has scheduled in-state FCS opponent Samford for the 2023 season. The SEC announced the game during its 2023 schedule reveal show Tuesday on SEC Network. The game will be the 30th meeting between Samford and Auburn and the fourth since 2011. The game continues Auburn’s willingness to play in-state...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson
A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others. At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Great win’: Auburn High flag football tops Opelika in rivalry game
Syriah Daniels scored a touchdown on offense and pulled down an interception on defense, and the Auburn High girls flag football team won the rivalry game against Opelika 15-7 on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium. Daniels, a basketball standout, finished with 84 receiving yards and several pass breakups on...
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard cracks state top 10; Auburn High still No. 1 in Class 7A
Auburn High still stands on top of the Class 7A rankings, while Beauregard has cracked the top 10 in Class 5A — all part of the new ASWA football poll released Wednesday morning. Undefeated Lee-Scott also jumped up two spots to No. 3 in the newest AISA rankings. Beauregard...
Opelika-Auburn News
Recent Auburn High grad wins coveted Chesty Puller Award at Marine boot camp
A 2022 Auburn High School graduate has received a top leadership award for his time in the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Training at Parris Island, South Carolina. Liam Callahan, 18, of Auburn, won the Chesty Puller Award, given to one Marine in each graduating class of 600 recruits. “I was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jim Sikes: Here's a real wine spot in Auburn that's full of fun vibes
Auburn-Opelika has many food and beverage places. There are opportunities for quality menus, and many offer an excellent selection of wines. Now we are being treated to a real wine spot, a different venue full of fun vibes. It’s known as Cerulean Wine Bar. It’s on Midtown’s Main Street at 1188 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from Plaza Bar and Grill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to shooting at apartments in Auburn
After a two-day search, Auburn police apprehended a suspect Wednesday in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday at The Beacon Apartment Complex on South College Street in Auburn. The Auburn police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Opelika Police Department, arrested Keyon...
Opelika-Auburn News
Man dies after his mini-van strikes a tractor-trailer truck in Russell County
A Georgia man died in Russell County on Tuesday evening after the mini-van he was driving struck a tractor-trailer truck, according to a release from the Opelika Outpost of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Ricky Cook, 65, of Cataula, Ga., was fatally injured when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Opelika Police Officer indicted on assault charge in connection to his actions on duty in April
A Lee County Grand Jury indicted former Opelika Police Officer Isaac Dominy on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. The charge stems from an incident that occurred on April 21. Police said a subject attempted to flee from law enforcement early in the morning and crashed into a light pole...
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: 12-year-old arrested in connection to two social media threats against Opelika Middle School
A 12-year-old was arrested late Wednesday morning after Opelika Middle School received two threats in two days. The first threat was made on social media on Tuesday, and the second was a bomb threat made from the same account on Wednesday morning, according to Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey. The...
Comments / 0