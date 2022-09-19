WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is expecting an increase in bird flu cases in the state with the ongoing fall migration increasing transmission. There have been 34 Washington flocks infected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) so far this year, so veterinarians are encouraging bird owners to continue exercising extra precautions. All of the infected flocks had contact with wild waterfowl, according to the WSDA.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO