Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy
(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
ncwlife.com
Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2
A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
ncwlife.com
Inslee OK with nuclear replacing lower Snake River dams' hydro power
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would be fine with his state replacing the power currently generated by four lower Snake River dams with new small nuclear reactors, according to his office. "The governor has been consistent that all zero-emission options are on the table," including nuclear,...
ncwlife.com
State veterinarian expecting increase in bird flu cases
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is expecting an increase in bird flu cases in the state with the ongoing fall migration increasing transmission. There have been 34 Washington flocks infected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) so far this year, so veterinarians are encouraging bird owners to continue exercising extra precautions. All of the infected flocks had contact with wild waterfowl, according to the WSDA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
WDFW officer rides to the rescue after horse dilemma
You don’t see a lot of suspects arrested while on horseback these days, but that’s what happened recently in Southwest Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report that a man riding a horse had drawn a pistol and pointed it at a motorist along the Kalama River.
Comments / 0