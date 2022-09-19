Read full article on original website
The Titans’ Mike Vrabel couldn’t stomach the Bills’ beat down and NFL fans roasted him
The Titans and Mike Vrabel entered their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bills (-10) hoping to rebound from a shocking Week 1 defeat to the Giants. Unfortunately, with Buffalo being a juggernaut and all, they weren’t willing to give ground to Tennessee’s request. After the Bills scored...
Who will start at quarterback for Chargers? Question looms ahead of matchup with Jaguars
After falling to the Chiefs last Thursday night, the Chargers begin preparing for their Week 3 bout with the Jaguars. But practice plans could be a little bit different this week, as the status of Justin Herbert remains to be seen. Herbert has a fracture to his rib cartilage that...
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston
Dennis Houston was cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants. But now he's re-signed.
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
Cowboys waive WR camp star, here's what it could mean
The Dallas Cowboys swore up and down that they had found a diamond in the rough in Western Illinois UDFA Dennis Houston. QB Dak Prescott was enamored with the wideout, stating he was always where he needed to be when the QB was ready to target him. He was such a revelation that he ended up being one of a handful of UDFA’s to make the club out of camp. Even more to his credit, Houston was active on the 48-man game-day roster, ahead of third-round selection Jalen Tolbert.
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Ja'Marr Chase perfectly summarizes Bengals' problems
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t one to mince words. The prime example was his pre-game comments about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And now he’s provided more proof in the wake of his team’s loss to those Cowboys in Week 2. Asked why the Joe Burrow-led...
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in ambulance after suffering neck injury
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had gotten off to a great start in his third season with the team, picking
Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts
Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday
Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: QB competition brewing heading into Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 22 @ Browns 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Colts scrambling to find quick fix for stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank...
Commanders claim 2022 Cowboys' draft pick off waivers
The Washington Commanders desperately need depth at defensive tackle. After losing second-round pick Phidarian Mathis for the season last week, the Commanders signed Donovan Jeter to the active roster and Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad last week. With starter Jonathan Allen battling a groin injury, the Commanders moved...
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
Michael Pittman (quad) could return for Colts in Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts "are hopeful" that wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) will return for their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, The Athletic's Zak Keefer reports. What It Means:. Pittman missed the Colts' embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a quad injury in practice during the...
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks, and predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) travel cross country to Sofi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Jaguars vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Jaguars come in after...
