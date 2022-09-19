Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone buys Miami Beach home
Mario Carbone purchased his own slice of Miami Beach real estate, The Real Deal has learned. The Major Food Group co-founder purchased a non-waterfront home on Palm Island, sources said. Property records show Gregory Rumpel, senior managing director of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group, and his wife, Jacqueline, are the sellers of the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house.
therealdeal.com
Isaac Toledano pays $15M for Sunny Isles penthouse
BH Group’s Isaac Toledano paid $15 million for a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach, about 20 percent less than its sale price three years ago. Toledano, whose legal and Hebrew name is Yizhak, and his wife, Liat, purchased a 55th floor unit at Jade Signature, at 16901 Collins Avenue, via a Delaware LLC called EIN OD Melvado Trustee For SI 55. The entity financed the purchase with a $10.5 million loan from City National Bank, revealing the Toledanos’ ownership of the LLC.
therealdeal.com
Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
A leaky roof forced Winn-Dixie to close a South Miami store, and now the grocer wants landlord Robert Balzebre to pay up. In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last month, the Jacksonville-based grocery chain is seeking a court order to force Balzebre, principal of Miami-based Balzebre Investments, into fixing the roof of the Winn-Dixie store. It anchors the Sunset West shopping center at 8710 Southwest 72nd Street.
therealdeal.com
New York City’s incredible shrinking starter home market
New Yorkers looking to update their status to homebuyers have less options and square feet to peruse. Three years ago, New York City counted 5,300 listings priced between $400,000 and $800,000, which StreetEasy defined in a report as the price range for a typical starter home in the city. By August 2022, that figure had dipped to nearly 4,500 listings for sale, leaving typical first-time homebuyers 15 percent fewer listings to choose from in the post-pandemic market.
therealdeal.com
Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
South Florida home sales continued falling in August, as rising rates and still-growing prices kept buyers on the sidelines. Closed dollar volume across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties totaled $4.7 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which counts sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. Residential sales have been on the decline, as mortgage rates continue to rise and affordability continues to be a major issue for buyers.
therealdeal.com
Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Condo sales volume in Miami-Dade County rose last week, while the average price declined. Sales totaled $107.9 million, above the $91.2 million from the week prior. The average sale price of $714,000 fell below the $754,000 a week earlier. Price ranges of the top 10 sales stayed relatively stable, from...
therealdeal.com
Investor seeks $50M for allegedly botched Ocean Drive hotel repairs
Allied Partners is seeking $50 million from an architect and an engineer who allegedly tore down portions of a historic Miami Beach hotel without the owner’s authorization. In two separate lawsuits filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last month, an Allied entity sued Kevin Gore, an architect based in Palisades Park, New Jersey; and Miami-based engineer Elvis Torres and his company, Ortus Engineering.
therealdeal.com
Contract signings for NYC homes diminish, as do new listings
Looking to buy a home in Manhattan or Brooklyn? That might be difficult. New signed contracts have tapered off dramatically and so have new listings, according to the latest report by Douglas Elliman compiled by Miller Samuel. In Manhattan, deals are down 20 percent year-over-year for co-ops, 31 percent for...
therealdeal.com
Foreclosure looms at struggling Row Hotel
A foreclosure connected to one of New York’s biggest hotels is the latest sign of trouble in the city’s hospitality sector. Wells Fargo moved Monday to wrest control of the ground underneath the 1,331-room Row NYC Hotel from investor David Werner. The bank, acting as the trustee for...
therealdeal.com
NYC tech legend takes spin at real estate, buys Nolita office for $41M
As tech stocks struggle, a prominent startup investor is buying the dip in another beleaguered sector: New York City’s office market. AlleyCorp, the venture capital firm led by entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, bought the office building at 174 Mott Street in Nolita for $41 million from affiliates of Jack Jangana’s Continental Equities and investor Juergen Ostertag, records show.
therealdeal.com
Grand Peaks proposes 26-story apartment tower in Brickell
Grand Peaks Properties doesn’t want to be left out of the Brickell bonanza. The Denver-based multifamily firm proposes a 26-story apartment tower on an acre, spanning two adjacent lots at 901 Southwest Third Avenue and 244 Southwest Ninth Street in Miami, according to Miami records. Grand Peaks has the property under contract for an undisclosed amount.
therealdeal.com
Curaleaf’s second biggest shareholder buys oceanfront Sunny Isles condo
Billionaire Andrey Blokh bought an oceanfront unit at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach. Blokh, a Russian-American cannabis investor who is the second-biggest shareholder of Curaleaf, and his wife, Marina Mikhailovna, paid $5.9 million for unit 1103 in the south tower of Estates, at 17909 Collins Avenue, according to property records. Blokh and Curaleaf founder Boris Jordan, a fellow Russian-American billionaire, are said to have built Curaleaf together, Forbes reported.
therealdeal.com
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
therealdeal.com
Rents have stopped growing – but are unlikely to fall
After months of record-breaking growth, New York City rents have finally flatlined. In August, the median rent in Manhattan slipped 1.2 percent from July to $4,100 and the median rent with concessions dropped 1 percent in the same period to $4,059, according to a report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
therealdeal.com
Penthouse atop 35 Hudson Yards sells for 41% discount
It’s a long way from the top. The penthouse perched atop the Related Companies’ 35 Hudson Yards, complete with 360-degree New York City views and an HBO credit, sold for a 41 percent discount. Originally asking $59 million, PH90 closed for $35 million, according to property records made...
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
therealdeal.com
Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
Predictions that rising interest rates and the specter of an economic downturn would slow the city’s investment sales market appear to be coming to fruition. Just two transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, the first full week of dealmaking in September. Both were in Brooklyn.
therealdeal.com
Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
An Electra America joint venture is planning a $1 billion overhaul of Southland Mall in Cutler Bay. Electra, its multifamily affiliate Tampa-based American Landmark, and Miami-based real estate firm BH Group are planning to add mixed-use components to the 80-acre site. They will include a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of medical office space, 150,000 square feet of retail out parcels and a community amphitheater, a press release states.
therealdeal.com
Damac begins tense talks about Surfside memorial
Family members of the victims of the Surfside condo collapse met with Damac Properties, the new owner of the site, Monday evening, leading to a tense exchange over a future memorial. The public meeting opened with Martin Langesfeld, whose sister Nicole Langesfeld died, walking over to Damac’s representative to hand...
therealdeal.com
Inflation crushing rent-stabilized owners: landlord group
October could have offered some reprieve for cash-strapped owners of rent-stabilized buildings. Instead, a report from a prominent landlord group finds, they will continue to lose ground, despite the annual rent increase they can charge in leases signed after Oct. 1. The report was produced by by the Community Housing...
